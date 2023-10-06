X
The QVC Deal Drop Is the Early Black Friday Sale You Won't Want to Miss

QVC is kicking off the holiday shopping season early with Black Friday savings you can shop right now.

October Prime Day is right around the corner, but you don't have to wait to find amazing deals. If you want to get the jumpstart on your holiday bargain hunting, QVC has you covered right now with the company's Black Friday Deal Drop. The shopping event kicks off today, Oct. 6, so you don't have to hold off until the big day to start knocking items off your shopping list. And with free shipping on all Black Friday sale items, it's a great time to buy. 

See at QVC

Whether you're looking for TVs, laptops, small kitchen appliances, vacuums, fitness equipment or anything in between, QVC has what you need to set yourself up for success. And if you're brand new to QVC shopping, the company is offering an additional $35 off your first order with promo code HOLIDAY, keeping even more of your money in your pocket. 

We've perused the sale for the best bargains and have highlighted a few of our favorite offers below. Note that these offers are available now through Oct. 8. 

Best early Black Friday tech deals from QVC

The Apple MacBook Air M1 is displayed against a yellow background.
Apple/CNET

Apple MacBook Air M1 13-inch laptop with accessories: $1,200

Save $296

QVC is offering a 13-inch Apple MacBook Air with Apple's M1 chip for just $1,200. You'll also get an accessories bundle which includes a carrying case, headphones, wireless mouse, mouse pad, USB extension cable and 4-port USB hub, along with a voucher for additional entertainment features included during the Black Friday Deal Drop event.

$1,200 at QVC
The Ring Stick Up Camera is displayed against a blue background.
Ring/CNET

Ring Stick Up Camera: $100

Save $50

Ring cameras have surged in popularity since hitting the market, and the Ring Stick Up Camera is an easy-to-use indoor/outdoor addition to that lineup. This camera comes with Ring Assist Plus (Amazon's dedicated support service) and a quick-release replacement battery, to keep you informed and provide the peace of mind that a little extra home security can bring. You can snag one for $100, saving you $50 off the list price.

$100 at QVC
A Nest Hub smart display against a green background.
Google/CNET

Google Nest Hub (Gen 2): $60

Save $40

Stream music and shows, control your smart home devices, set reminders and to-do lists and more on this smart display from Google that comes with both Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast. The second-gen Google Nest Hub is 40% off right now. 

See at QVC
The LG 65-inch 85 Series 4K smart TV is displayed against a yellow background.
LG/CNET

65-inch LG 85 Series QNED 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,200

Save $300

LG makes a number of our favorite TVs on the market. This 65-inch TV features an A7 Gen 5 AI 4K processor, quantum dot NanoCell color technology, HDR with Dolby Vision, a 120Hz refresh rate, a Magic Remote and more to help you transform your entertainment space for less. 

$1,200 at QVC

More early Black Friday tech deals worth checking out from QVC:

Best early Black Friday deals for kitchen and home from QVC

The Ninja Foodi XL 10-in-1 Flip Digital Air Fry Smart Oven Pro with Rack and Probe is displayed against an orange background.
Ninja/CNET

Ninja Foodi XL 10-in-1 Flip Digital Smart Oven: $150

Save $110

The Ninja Foodi XL 10-in-1 Flip Digital Air Fry Smart Oven Pro is here to make holiday cooking a snap. This SP251Q Ninja Flip XL air fry oven sits comfortably on a countertop and delivers 1,800 watts of power. Plus, it comes with a broil rack, wire rack, sheet pan, removable crumb tray and Foodi smart thermometer. And with a max temperature of 450 degrees, you can make just about anything. Best of all, it flips up vertically when not in use, so it takes up 45% less counter space than when it's cooking. It retails for $260, but right now, you can get it for $150, saving you 42% during this deal.

$150 at QVC
HoMedics 16-inch Drift Sandscape Table Top
HoMedics/CNET

HoMedics 16-inch Drift Sandscape table top: $300

Save $125

Everyone needs a little moment of zen sometimes, which is where HoMedics comes in. The 16-inch Drift Sandscape Table Top doesn't take up much desk or table space, but it provides a little much-needed calm for the chaotic day-to-day grind. Whether you glance or gaze, the soothing sand patterns and LED lighting make for a welcome escape. Customizable patterns and app control make your Sandscape your own, and right now you can bring it home for just $300, saving you $125 off its regular price. 

$300 at QVC
The Kingsmith Walking Pad Double Fold G1SE Treadmill is displayed against a green background.
Kingsmith/CNET

Kingsmith Walking Pad Double FOld G1SE Treadmill: $600

Save $262

If you want to stay active during the colder months of the year, you might want to invest in the Double Fold G1SE Treadmill. It will get you moving without cluttering your floorspace, thanks to the compact way it folds -- which also makes storage a snap. With a safety key, device holder and more, you can walk while you watch your favorite shows or take in podcasts -- all in the comfort of your own home. Grab one for $600 right now -- that's a 30% discount.

$600 at QVC

More early Black Friday deals in kitchen and home worth checking out:

There are plenty of other great deals available, so be sure to check out the entire sale selection at QVC. 

