7 Weird, Wonderful Gadgets at CES 2023 So Far

Hiding in plain sight among a Samsung prototype tablet that folds and slides, LG's new wireless OLED TVs and a gaming concept controller from Dell are a whole crop of jaw-dropping, quirky or just plain weird gadgets that are one of the most delightful hallmarks of a show typically overflowing with slim new laptops and superspeedy chips.

We'll keep collecting the notable weird and sometimes unsettling tech products we see this week.

Withings' toilet sensor can read your pee

Withings

We thought a urinal target was about as good as it got. Withings is going several steps deeper with in-toilet sensors that look a bit like a urinal cake and calculate if you're low on nutrients, for example, or if you're about to ovulate. Called U-Scan, the sensor attaches to your toilet bowl and analyzes your urine each day you use it. A companion app gives health readings over time.

This camouflage car color syncs with music



Volkswagen

Sure, we like what we saw on the inside of the Volkswagen ID 7 concept vehicle on display this week at CES. But it's what VW put on the outside that caught our eye: The car is clad in QR-code-themed digital camouflage that's divided into 22 zones that can light up separately, transforming the entire exterior into a music visualizer tied to the car's audio system.

Party in your kitchen

LG

Here's one more reason why you'll always find me in the kitchen at parties: LG's new MoodUp fridge has color-changing doors and a Bluetooth speaker to make a kitchen the center of the action. You can customize the LED backlit panels with 190,000 color combos, LG says, to match your cooking mood.

Aromatherapy shower sprays you with smells

Kohler

How lush is this? Among the new shower and bath products Kohler is showing off this week is an aromatherapy shower system that the company designed to bring spa scents into the shower. The aromatherapy system infuses shower water with vitamins and scents -- all you need to complete your spa treatment are the cucumbers.

Neutrogena customized skincare gummies

Bree Fowler/CNET

Neutrogena has made soap and lotion for years, but now the skincare giant wants us to chew on vitamin gummies that the company says can customize to your particular skin needs. A 28-day pack of chewable nutrients will cost $50.

Kitchen cutting board with built-in screen

Blok

No more covering your MacBook keyboard or iPhone screen with sticky batter as you tap through a recipe with flour-caked fingers. A $699 walnut cutting board from Blok shows off recipes and cooking classes (with a $39 a month subscription) on a 13-x-20-inch display. The screen detaches for cleanup.

Livestream your dinner as it bakes

Samsung

OK. I admit it: I watch way too much of Twitch with its livestreams of gamers and crafters and roosting chickens. That's why Samsung's Bespoke AI Wall Oven is so appealing. Now I have the opportunity to livestream my own baking with a camera built inside the oven.

