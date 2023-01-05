BMW i Vision Dee Concept Car Mixes Digital, Physical Expression

BMW CES 2023 concept wows with a vivid color-changing exterior and a mixed-reality head-up display that takes over the entire windshield.
BMW's i Vision Dee is a sassy concept car that wants to be your friend.
The automaker envisions the Dee being powered by an advanced AI that learns and grows as a companion for the driver with human-like conversational skills.
The concept is an electric compact sedan built completely of sustainable, reclaimable materials.
The design features simplified interpretations of classic BMW design hallmarks.
The minimalist design leaves visual space for the digital elements of the concept to shine.
The headlamps and tail lamps silhouettes, for example, are digital E Ink displays that can be animated to showcase the Dee's personality.
Inside, the cabin is similarly minimalist. There's no dashboard display, no instrument cluster and very few buttons.
The only display is a full-width augmented reality head-up display that stretches pillar-to-pillar across the windshield.
A Mixed Reality Slider on the dashboard allows the driver to select between five levels of immersion, going from only the information needed for driving to a full augmented reality display with a swipe.
At the highest levels, the view out the window is totally replaced with a virtual world. Obviously, this would require autonomous driving technology to function safely or for the vehicle to be parked.
Check out our first look at the BMW i Vision Dee concept for more details and to learn about its amazing color-changing E Ink skin.