X
CES: Watch the Big AnnouncementsTop News of CESRobots of CESSmarter TelescopeIo's VolcanoIntel's Lineup

BMW i Vision Dee Concept Car Mixes Digital, Physical Expression

BMW CES 2023 concept wows with a vivid color-changing exterior and a mixed-reality head-up display that takes over the entire windshield.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
See full bio
BMW i Vision Dee concept
1 of 23 BMW

BMW's i Vision Dee is a sassy concept car that wants to be your friend.

BMW i Vision Dee concept
2 of 23 BMW

The automaker envisions the Dee being powered by an advanced AI that learns and grows as a companion for the driver with human-like conversational skills.

BMW i Vision Dee concept
3 of 23 BMW

The concept is an electric compact sedan built completely of sustainable, reclaimable materials.

BMW i Vision Dee concept
4 of 23 BMW

The design features simplified interpretations of classic BMW design hallmarks.

BMW i Vision Dee concept
5 of 23 BMW

The minimalist design leaves visual space for the digital elements of the concept to shine.

BMW i Vision Dee concept
6 of 23 BMW

The headlamps and tail lamps silhouettes, for example, are digital E Ink displays that can be animated to showcase the Dee's personality.

BMW i Vision Dee concept
7 of 23 BMW

Inside, the cabin is similarly minimalist. There's no dashboard display, no instrument cluster and very few buttons.

BMW i Vision Dee concept
8 of 23 BMW

The only display is a full-width augmented reality head-up display that stretches pillar-to-pillar across the windshield.

BMW i Vision Dee concept
9 of 23 BMW

A Mixed Reality Slider on the dashboard allows the driver to select between five levels of immersion, going from only the information needed for driving to a full augmented reality display with a swipe.

BMW i Vision Dee concept
10 of 23 BMW

At the highest levels, the view out the window is totally replaced with a virtual world. Obviously, this would require autonomous driving technology to function safely or for the vehicle to be parked.

BMW i Vision Dee concept
11 of 23 BMW

Check out our first look at the BMW i Vision Dee concept for more details and to learn about its amazing color-changing E Ink skin.

BMW i Vision Dee concept
12 of 23 BMW
BMW i Vision Dee concept
13 of 23 BMW
BMW i Vision Dee concept
14 of 23 BMW
BMW i Vision Dee concept
15 of 23 BMW
BMW i Vision Dee concept
16 of 23 BMW
BMW i Vision Dee concept
17 of 23 BMW
BMW i Vision Dee concept
18 of 23 BMW
BMW i Vision Dee concept
19 of 23 BMW
BMW i Vision Dee concept
20 of 23 BMW
BMW i Vision Dee concept
21 of 23 BMW
BMW i Vision Dee concept
22 of 23 BMW
BMW i Vision Dee concept
23 of 23 BMW

More Galleries

2023's Best TV and Streaming Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More
mandalorian-3-social.png

2023's Best TV and Streaming Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

62 Photos
New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More
thor4

New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

48 Photos
The Best Games on Nintendo Switch to Play in 2022
zelda-cnet-2.jpg

The Best Games on Nintendo Switch to Play in 2022

36 Photos
Check out the 2023 Toyota Prius' New Look
2023 Toyota Prius

Check out the 2023 Toyota Prius' New Look

52 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games
astro-bot-rescue-mission-screen-02-ps4-us-18may18

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Is All About Presence
2023 Land Rover Range Rover

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Is All About Presence

33 Photos
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Is an Underdog Worth Rooting For
mitsubishi-outlander-phev-2023-50

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Is an Underdog Worth Rooting For

50 Photos