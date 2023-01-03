Volkswagen has given us a sneak peek at its next electric car with the debut of the ID 7 concept vehicle at CES 2023. The details have been obscured by a QR-code-themed digital camouflage, but the large electric sedan attracts attention with glowing light-up paint and an aerodynamic coupe-like silhouette. And because it wouldn't be CES without new tech, the automaker also gives us a clear and proper look at the ID 7's next-generation, big-screen infotainment system.

OK, we have to talk about the paint. Volkswagen laid somewhere in the neighborhood of 40 layers of electroluminescent and non-conductive black paint over electric contacts to create this wild QR-code-themed digital camouflage. The control hardware splits the vehicle into 22 zones that can be lit up separately, connecting to the audio system to transform the entire exterior into a music visualizer that pulses to the beat. Actual QR codes can be found on the hood and sides of the vehicle, directing stunned viewers to more information about the car.

Beneath the crazy camo, you can expect a design language shared by the rest of VW's ID family of electric vehicles and, more specifically, influenced by last year's ID Aero concept which, in turn, traces its roots to the 2018 ID Vizzion concept. The ID 7 will be the second "global" EV built on and powered by VW's MEB electric vehicle platform , following the ID 4 SUV onto Chinese, European and North American roads upon entering production. (Other MEB-based ID EVs, including the ID 3, ID 5 and ID 6, are limited to specific regional availability.)

The sedan's 116.9-inch wheelbase is a full 8 inches longer than the ID 4's, which means that this will be a fairly large vehicle despite the silhouette's short overhangs. In person, I also note a tall-ish roofline hinting that there may yet be some SUV DNA in this design. Hopefully, that makes for a spacious cabin.

Expect the ID 7's more aerodynamic design to improve efficiency and range. The sedan's coupe-like roofline and front intakes feeding aerodynamic air curtains along the vehicle's flanks should help reduce drag and consumption. VW estimates a range of up to 700 km (435 miles) on the generous global WLTP cycle; the US EPA-estimated range will almost certainly be lower, but I'd expect some gains versus the ID 4 Pro's 275 miles (assuming similar batteries and motor configurations.)

Inside, the ID 7's dashboard features a new design built around a reshaped 15-inch central screen and an augmented reality head-up display. VW's engineers paid special attention to the climate controls, which are now always visible along the lower edge of the screen for easy access from any page in the menus. Passengers can adjust the temperature with illuminated touch sliders beneath the screen or use the "Hey Volkswagen" voice commands with natural language recognition. Newly designed Smart Air Vents are able aim themselves to direct warm air to the driver's hands to aid the heated steering wheel function, automatically redirect cool air when direct sunlight hits you on a summer day or wiggle up and down to diffuse air over a larger area.

We'll get our first real peek at the production version of the VW ID 7 in normal, unilluminated paint when it makes its official debut in the Spring. More info regarding power, price and range will likely follow.