LG's Wild New Party Fridge Has Color-Changing Doors and a Bluetooth Speaker

The kitchen is often the center of the home, especially when a party is in full swing. LG is looking to cash in on this idea with the unveiling of its MoodUp Refrigerator at CES 2023 in Las Vegas this week. The flashy and very large appliance features color-changing LED backlit panels that can be customized to match an ever-changing kitchen motif or coordinate with themes such as silver and gold for New Year's Eve or red and green for Christmas. (See it in action from about the 5-minute mark in the video below.)

The new MoodUp fridge boasts over 190,000 total color combinations including Viva Magenta, Pantone's Color of the Year, and party panels are controlled via LG's ThinQ mobile app.

LG's new fridge even sports a Bluetooth speaker so, yes, you can absolutely sync music up with your fridge panel lights if you're into that sort of thing. When not in party mode, you can set the LG MoodUp panels to a more stately white, black, silver or gray.

LG

The fancy new LG fridge has some more practical features, too. Leave the fridge door open for too long and the MoodUp fridge will flash a panel to alert you. And the upper right panel (the fridge side) becomes transparent with the nudge of a finger, allowing you to see what's inside without letting any cold air out -- which is ultimately the most useful feature day-to-day.

It also has a sensor that can be set to give the fridge a gentle light in the middle of the night so you don't step on the cat on your way to sneak bites of cheesecake at 2 a.m.

LG

Another fridge innovation from LG is the Counter-Depth MAX French Door Refrigerator. Counter-depth fridges -- those that jut out only as far as the average counter -- typically make for a more streamlined look, but give you less storage. LG has managed to engineer a counter-depth unit that still offers a whopping 27 cubic feet, or slightly less if you choose a model with an ice dispenser in the door.

Prices for the new LG fridges were not made available, but we anticipate a pretty hefty tag for both.

