This Wild Wireless TV Sticks to Walls and Windows With Giant Suckers

Wireless TVs are all the rage at CES, but of all the crop of new TVs (including a brand-new TV line from Roku this year), the one that so far wins my uniqueness award belongs to Displace TV. A startup project, the 55-inch Displace OLED screen fastens to your wall or window entirely using... suction cups. Really big suctions cups. Like the size of someone's forearm -- just check out our photos below.



You don't power up the Displace TV the usual way, either, by plugging it into the wall. Instead, trading out hot-swappable batteries keeps the picture going for hours.

Now playing: Watch this: Displace TV Is a Wireless TV You Can Hang on Your Window

Aside from the screen, the system includes a box roughly the size of a PC tower, into which you plug your devices. The signal travels wirelessly from the box to the television. In fact, you can use it with multiple TVs simultaneously to create a multiscreen system -- or even one giant TV.

Scott Stein/CNET

Another novel detail? Displace TV doesn't come with a remote. Instead you'll use gestures to control the smart TV streaming and other systems. There's also an app so you can use your phone to control the TV.

Scott Stein/CNET

Displace TV is not cheap. A system with one screen and the box costs $3,000, while a setup with four screens and a single box runs $9,000. A typical, wired 55-inch OLED TV like the LG C2 costs about half as much as the basic Displace TV. It's also notable that LG itself introduced a wireless OLED TV of its own, albeit a much more traditional one.

Displace TV says the new set will ship later this year.