This Wild Wireless TV Sticks to Walls and Windows With Giant Suckers

Wireless TVs are all the rage at CES, but of all the crop of new TVs (including a brand-new TV line from Roku this year), the one that so far wins my uniqueness award belongs to Displace TV. A startup project, the 55-inch Displace OLED screen fastens to your wall or window entirely using... suction cups. Really big suctions cups. Like the size of someone's forearm -- just check out our photos below.
You don't power up the Displace TV the usual way, either, by plugging it into the wall. Instead, trading out hot-swappable batteries keeps the picture going for hours.
(For more, these are the must-see highlights of CES so far, and don't miss the wackiest products at CES 2023.)
Aside from the screen, the system includes a box roughly the size of a PC tower, into which you plug your devices. The signal travels wirelessly from the box to the television. In fact, you can use it with multiple TVs simultaneously to create a multiscreen system -- or even one giant TV.
Another novel detail? Displace TV doesn't come with a remote. Instead you'll use gestures to control the smart TV streaming and other systems. There's also an app so you can use your phone to control the TV.
Displace TV is not cheap. A system with one screen and the box costs $3,000, while a setup with four screens and a single box runs $9,000. A typical, wired 55-inch OLED TV like the LG C2 costs about half as much as the basic Displace TV. It's also notable that LG itself introduced a wireless OLED TV of its own, albeit a much more traditional one.
Displace TV says the new set will ship later this year.