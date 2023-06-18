No Driver? No Problem. Building Autonomous EV Systems
No Driver? No Problem. Building Autonomous EV Systems
3:28
Watch Now

No Driver? No Problem. Building Autonomous EV Systems

Electric Vehicles
Speaker 1: Seeing a driverless electric truck navigate a maze of fine China is great, but building the infrastructure for autonomous electric trucks to start being more widely used requires something more. That more is exactly what a company called ENR is focused on. In addition to developing its own vehicles, the company is also creating the support system for autonomous electric shipping. We spoke to the company's c e o to learn all about it. Let's check it out. [00:00:30] En Ride is a Swedish transportation company, which already has its cableless electric autonomous vehicles operating on public roads, including some in the us and it claims to be the first company to have achieved that milestone. Speaker 2: Most people are focusing on building the best electric truck or the best autonomous technology for us. It's what we can do with those technologies. We work with autonomous, uh, sub providers. We work with, uh, battery manufacturers, but what we do is to design and develop the entire transport system. Speaker 1: En ride [00:01:00] breaks down its transportation projects into systems called grids. Each grid comprises all the hardware, software drivers and charging infrastructure required to make transportation run smoothly. En ride's latest autonomous vehicle is their Gen two, which utilizes LIDAR cameras and satellites to navigate. They're already driving in enclosed areas on preset routes with the potential to include public roads in their route in the future. The Gen two also noticeably, doesn't have any [00:01:30] cab for a driver to sit in. Instead, en Ride has created a remote operator station where someone could potentially supervise multiple autonomous vehicles at a time. If a truck needs support, it will notify the operator who has the ability to provide instructions that the truck will execute. However, autonomous vehicles may not be right for every situation. Speaker 2: We don't apply autonomous everywhere. We do manual electric and as well as autonomous electric as part of our solutions. Speaker 1: One thing all electric vehicles need, [00:02:00] whether autonomous or not, is charging, and that's where the en Ride station comes in. The company announced last November that it's building a charging station in California, which will become the heart of its grid in the Port of Los Angeles and en ride's first charging station in the us. It's planned to open sometime this year. Speaker 2: We have been scaling commercial applications in our transport capacity game since 2020. We are starting to get fairly big applications now, so [00:02:30] we are applying hundreds of vehicles in, uh, this year. Overall, it's a scaling game from here. Speaker 1: N Ride's website claims an average reduction of 95% CO2 equivalent when switching from diesel. CO2 equivalent is basically just a metric that includes other greenhouse gases such as methane by converting their warming potential into the equivalent amount of carbon dioxide. Enri hopes that by combining the economic benefits of autonomous driving with electric trucking, it can make a compelling business case for companies [00:03:00] to want to move their logistics to n rides, grids. Speaker 2: Autonomous, electric and digital is the future, and I mean, 30 40% of the global transport industry should be, uh, deployed with that technology, driven by the business case. So think we're at the core. What we have here is the business case for the future. Speaker 1: As always, thanks so much for watching. I'm your host, Jesse Orl. See you next time with the fan.

Up Next

No Driver? No Problem. Building Autonomous EV Systems
einride-3

Up Next

No Driver? No Problem. Building Autonomous EV Systems

How the World's Largest Metal 3D Printer Makes Rockets
3d-printed-rocket-2

How the World's Largest Metal 3D Printer Makes Rockets

How This Lab Produced a Historic Nuclear Fusion Reaction
yt-wtf-livermore-nuclear-fusion-v2b

How This Lab Produced a Historic Nuclear Fusion Reaction

Inside a New Vertical Farm Full of Robots
vertical-farm-5

Inside a New Vertical Farm Full of Robots

Watch How Scientists Can 3D-Print Human Heart Tissue
3d-heart-tissue-seq-cnet-00-04-09-18-still001

Watch How Scientists Can 3D-Print Human Heart Tissue

This Personal Flying Machine Costs Under $100,000
230420-yt-wtf-jetson-one-v05

This Personal Flying Machine Costs Under $100,000

You Can Smash This Disposable Cup and Leave It on the Ground
230414-yt-wtf-3d-printing-disposable-cups-v4

You Can Smash This Disposable Cup and Leave It on the Ground

Agility Robotics Introduces New Digit Robot
digit-3

Agility Robotics Introduces New Digit Robot

X-AR: Seeing Through Walls With Augmented Reality
xar-2

X-AR: Seeing Through Walls With Augmented Reality

Solar-Powered Mobile Nanogrids Provide Energy Relief in Disaster Zones
sesame-solar-seq-00-04-41-08-still001

Solar-Powered Mobile Nanogrids Provide Energy Relief in Disaster Zones

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

No Driver? No Problem. Building Autonomous EV Systems
einride-3

No Driver? No Problem. Building Autonomous EV Systems

LG C3 OLED TV: The Picture Quality Go-To Choice
230616-clean-lg-c3-oled-tv-2

LG C3 OLED TV: The Picture Quality Go-To Choice

Casper Wave Mattress Review: Casper's Plush Luxury Bed
The Casper Wave mattress with a man laying on top of the bed against a colorful background with a man smiling in the front.

Casper Wave Mattress Review: Casper's Plush Luxury Bed

iOS 17 Brings Big Changes to Old Habits: Live Voicemail, AirDrop and Siri
vmstill

iOS 17 Brings Big Changes to Old Habits: Live Voicemail, AirDrop and Siri

OnePlus Nord N30 5G Review: $300 Phone Recharges Faster Any iPhone
mikes-oneplus-edit-v2-00-09-40-13-still006

OnePlus Nord N30 5G Review: $300 Phone Recharges Faster Any iPhone

Dragonfly DFX Elevates the Scooter Game With 4 Wheels
dflyscooter1

Dragonfly DFX Elevates the Scooter Game With 4 Wheels

Most Popular All most popular

OnePlus Nord N30 5G Review: $300 Phone Recharges Faster Any iPhone
mikes-oneplus-edit-v2-00-09-40-13-still006

OnePlus Nord N30 5G Review: $300 Phone Recharges Faster Any iPhone

Dragonfly DFX Elevates the Scooter Game With 4 Wheels
dflyscooter1

Dragonfly DFX Elevates the Scooter Game With 4 Wheels

Apple Introduces Watch OS 10
watchospic

Apple Introduces Watch OS 10

Razr Plus and Razr 2023 Hands On: First Look at Motorola's New Foldable
razrthumb

Razr Plus and Razr 2023 Hands On: First Look at Motorola's New Foldable

LG C3 OLED TV: The Picture Quality Go-To Choice
230616-clean-lg-c3-oled-tv-2

LG C3 OLED TV: The Picture Quality Go-To Choice

iOS 17 Features Apple Needs to Add for the iPhone
wwdc

iOS 17 Features Apple Needs to Add for the iPhone

Latest Products All latest products

Dragonfly DFX Elevates the Scooter Game With 4 Wheels
dflyscooter1

Dragonfly DFX Elevates the Scooter Game With 4 Wheels

How Wing's Drone Service Will Deliver Your Coffee, Meds and Groceries
dronepic

How Wing's Drone Service Will Deliver Your Coffee, Meds and Groceries

Razr Plus and Razr 2023 Hands On: First Look at Motorola's New Foldable
razrthumb

Razr Plus and Razr 2023 Hands On: First Look at Motorola's New Foldable

Review: We Tested the Cameras on the Sony Xperia 1 V
xperia1v

Review: We Tested the Cameras on the Sony Xperia 1 V

Pixel Fold Hands-On: A First Look at Google's First Foldable
pixelfold

Pixel Fold Hands-On: A First Look at Google's First Foldable

Asus ROG Ally First Look
thumbrog1

Asus ROG Ally First Look

Latest How To All how to videos

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try
230524-yt-3-settings-bard-ai-protect-yourself-v03

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try

Google's Bard AI: Here's How to Get Started
230331-yt-howto-bard-google-ai-v04

Google's Bard AI: Here's How to Get Started

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat
bing, bing ai, bing chat

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat

How to Install Ring's New Car Cam
car-cam-2

How to Install Ring's New Car Cam

Connect a Meta Quest 2 VR Headset to a PC
pc-vr-5

Connect a Meta Quest 2 VR Headset to a PC

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser
cast-2

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser