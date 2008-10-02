Your video, "Lexus IS 250 C "
Lexus IS 250 C

Lexus peels the top off the IS model, creating a new four-seat convertible.
[ Car engine sound and music ] ^M00:00:11 >>[Background music] Finally a Lexus convertible for the under 50 set. This is the new IS250C and apart from being way younger than that dough ball FC430, it's the first four seat convertible from Lexus ever. This 250 variant may soon be followed by an IS350C sporting a 306 horsepower V6 and maybe even an ISF convertible with the 416 horsepower V8, now that will muss your hair as well as that on the heads of the BMW M3 product team. [ Music ]

