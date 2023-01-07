Hands On Google Android Auto In Volvo's New EX90 2:08 Watch Now

Jan 7, 2023 Auto Tech

Speaker 1: Behind me is the Volvo Ex 90 a car that's new to North America, that's an electric car, but also has something really interesting inside. This has Google built in. It gives you the full Android auto experience. You have apps, Google Assistant Google Maps, but it also does a little bit more. Let's take a look inside. Speaker 2: Hi, I'm Eric Kai. I'm a VP of engineering and Android <laugh>. Speaker 3: All right, we're rolling. Fantastic. So Eric, we are in the new Volvo, ex 90. It just introduced, it's running [00:00:30] cars with Google, not Android Auto, not Apple car Play cars with Google. What is cars with Google? Speaker 2: So it is Android Auto, but it's built into the car, so you don't even need your phone. So you get all of the benefits of Android Auto, uh, you know, directly built into the car. Uh, you don't need to pair, you don't need to connect. It's all there. So, you know, here you see maps, you see music, you get the whole, uh, you know, set of apps that you're used to within Android Auto, but also you get deep integration into the car. You get assistant being able [00:01:00] to control climate. It's all the great parts of Google, uh, but directly built into your car. You don't need to, you know, pull out your phone or, or mm-hmm. <affirmative> or inter interact with it at, Speaker 3: At all. And I see that the integration isn't just on apps like, uh, maps or Spotify or YouTube. You actually have car controls being run by the Google interface. So if we tap the glove box here Yeah. It'll actually open the glove box. Speaker 2: That's right. Speaker 3: You guys are going deeper into the car than maybe you could have before. Speaker 2: That's right. That's right. And, [00:01:30] uh, you know, working closely with the auto manufacturers and, you know, you see one version here with, with a big screen in the middle and a small, uh, you know, driver's, uh, status screen. The great thing about this is we're working closely with the auto manufacturers across a variety of form factors. Uh, you know, whether it's wide horizontal screens, uh, you know, or, or this sort of setup. Speaker 1: We only had a few minutes of Android automotive today, but it'll be interesting to see how this develops in the market. What other partners Google Lines up. But for now, this is a very early [00:02:00] first look at Android Automotive in the Volvo, EX 90.