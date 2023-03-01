First look at Rad Power Bikes Rad Runner 3 Plus
Speaker 1: Today I got an early look at RAD Power Bike's newest addition to the RAD Family, the Rad Runner three Plus. This bike is not meant to replace any current bike in the lineup, but to offer consumers a slightly more premium version of their popular utility bike. The three plus has seven speeds, five levels of assist with a top speed of 20 miles per hour. Display numbers are both bright and large enough to see in sunlight the fat tires and front suspension fork made for a comfortable ride. The new Rad Runner three plus has hydraulic [00:00:30] brakes more torque, a slightly longer frame in over 350 accessory combinations. In addition, it can also support a secondary battery that should give riders close to a hundred miles on a full charge. The single stock batteries that get you anywhere from 25 to 45 miles range depending on your riding style. Speaker 1: With all these accessories, they took pride in making most of the removable without any tools. The wheels in a trailer, you can push a button and they easily pop off. The lockbox [00:01:00] can be removed with a thumbscrew, then lift it upwards. The top lockbox has a false bottom, so you can store things in there. When purchasing locking accessories, you could purchase four cores, which will allow you to use a single key as a parent of two kids and animals. I was drawn to the RAD Trailer Pet insert and the Rad Runner three plus passenger package. The combination seem endless. The Rad Runner three Plus is available now and costs 24 99.

