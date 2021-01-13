All the cool car stuff that debuted at CES 2021

While we might not have been able to attend CES 2021 in person, we still got the skinny on some super cool car tech from this all-virtual expo.

General Motors EV onslaught
1 of 41
General Motors

General Motors EV onslaught

General Motors went big at this year's all-digital CES, giving us a sneak peek at a number of future electric cars. We've lightened the photo here to give you a better look at what's coming down the road.

Read the article
Cadillac eVTOL
2 of 41
General Motors

Cadillac eVTOL

GM surprised us with some renderings of a Cadillac-branded personal aircraft powered by batteries.

Read the article
Cadillac eVTOL
3 of 41
General Motors

Cadillac eVTOL

We don't have many details, but Cadillac says this four-rotor aircraft is powered by a 90-kilowatt-hour electric motor and can reach speeds of up to 56 mph.

Read the article
Cadillac eVTOL
4 of 41
General Motors

Cadillac eVTOL

Based on the images, the eVTOL looks like a single-seat drone, presumably for short urban hops executed autonomously. However, GM hasn't said when we can expect to see the real thing in the air.

Read the article
Cadillac Celestiq EV
5 of 41
General Motors

Cadillac Celestiq EV

We only got a quick glimpse at the new Celestiq EV, but it got us wanting to see more.

Read the article
Cadillac Celestiq EV
6 of 41
General Motors

Cadillac Celestiq EV

The Celestiq's dashboard will have a pillar-to-pillar screen that will give both front-seat occupants a whole lot of infotainment real estate.

Read the article
Cadillac Celestiq EV
7 of 41
General Motors

Cadillac Celestiq EV

The Celestiq will have a four-part electrochromic glass roof, each capable of dimming to a different level. 

Read the article
Cadillac Halo
8 of 41
General Motors

Cadillac Halo

Cadillac showed off a fully autonomous concept pod car called the Halo.

Read the article
Cadillac Halo
9 of 41
General Motors

Cadillac Halo

A wraparound couch fills the interior space and there's wood flooring, while the window shapes give off a midcentury modern vibe. 

Read the article
2022 Chevy Bolt EUV
10 of 41
Chevrolet

2022 Chevy Bolt EUV

Chevrolet confirmed the new Bolt EUV crossover will debut in February alongside a refreshed version of the standard Bolt EV hatchback.

Read the article
2022 Chevy Bolt EUV
11 of 41
Chevrolet

2022 Chevy Bolt EUV

The best news? The Bolt EUV will offer General Motors' excellent Super Cruise hands-free highway driving assist technology.

Read the article
GM BrightDrop EV600
12 of 41
General Motors

GM BrightDrop EV600

General Motor also announced BrightDrop, a new logistics-focused business unit for the Detroit-based automaker, featuring the EV600 all-electric van.

Read the article
GM BrightDrop EV600
13 of 41
General Motors

GM BrightDrop EV600

The EV600 promises a driving range of up to 250 miles and more than 600 cubic feet of cargo space.

Read the article
GM BrightDrop EP1
14 of 41
General Motors

GM BrightDrop EP1

As part of the BrightDrop eco-system, GM also showed of the EP1 motorized pallet.

Read the article
GM BrightDrop EP1
15 of 41
General Motors

GM BrightDrop EP1

Think of the EP1 as a motorized box that can help couriers and logistics companies handle short-distance parcel transport, like moving boxes from a truck to a customer's door, or even moving items inside of a warehouse.

Read the article
Mercedes-Benz MBUX Hyperscreen
16 of 41
Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz MBUX Hyperscreen

If screens are your jam, check out the MBUX Hyperscreen, which features 56 inches of full color display for your eyeballs.

Read the article
Mercedes-Benz MBUX Hyperscreen
17 of 41
Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz MBUX Hyperscreen

The Hyperscreen will launch in the upcoming EQS electric sedan.

Read the article
Mercedes-Benz MBUX Hyperscreen
18 of 41
Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz MBUX Hyperscreen

The Hyperscreen is comprised of several individual displays mounted in a single glass-covered housing. This unified assembly stretches clear across the dashboard, nearly from one A pillar to the other, making it the interior's most prominent element.

Read the article
Caterpillar Autonomous Truck
19 of 41
CNET

Caterpillar Autonomous Truck

A virtual rendering of Caterpillar's enormous autonomous mining truck shows its scale at CES' all-virtual exposition. 

Read the article
Caterpillar Autonomous Truck
20 of 41
CNET

Caterpillar Autonomous Truck

This massive truck is about as tall as a two-story house and weighs a staggering 284.6 tons when empty. Fully loaded, the Cat 797F can weigh up to 687.5 tons, or as much as 15 passenger planes. Yowza.

Read the article
John Deere VR
21 of 41
John Deere

John Deere VR

John Deere built a VR demo of a planter on a farm. 

Read the article
John Deere VR
22 of 41
John Deere

John Deere VR

John Deere wants to make its virtual farming demo more immersive through virtual reality. 

Read the article
Gentex Mirror-Integrated DVR
23 of 41
Gentex

Gentex Mirror-Integrated DVR

Tired of a clunky old dashcam? Gentex showed of its mirror-integrated digital video recorder at CES.

Read the article
Gentex Mirror-Integrated DVR
24 of 41
Gentex

Gentex Mirror-Integrated DVR

The integrated recording system can protect you after a crash and keep tabs on passengers. A built-in shock sensor can automatically start recording if someone hits your car.

Read the article
Mobileye
25 of 41
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Mobileye

Mobileye announced it will be working with Intel for a lidar system-on-a-chip (SoC) for use in autonomous vehicles by 2025.

Read the article
Mobileye
26 of 41
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Mobileye

This system, built using Intel's own silicon fabrication tech, puts both active and passive lidar elements on a single chip, eliminating the need for cameras and other machine-vision technologies.

Read the article
Pioneer subwoofer
27 of 41
Pioneer Electronics

Pioneer subwoofer

Pioneer went small with the TS-WX010A subwoofer at CES this year. It's designed to fit into small spaces in a car's cabin and not take up copious amounts of room in the trunk.

Read the article
Pioneer subwoofer
28 of 41
Pioneer

Pioneer subwoofer

Shown here tucked under a front seat, the TS-WX010A is just 9 inches wide, 4.6 inches deep and 2.7 inches thick.

Read the article
Pioneer Nex car audio system
29 of 41
Pioneer Electronics

Pioneer Nex car audio system

The Nex DMH-WC5700NEX audio system separates its LCD touchscreen from the main headunit for more flexible installation in modern cars.

Read the article
Pioneer Nex car audio system
30 of 41
Pioneer Electronics

Pioneer Nex car audio system

It features a 6.8-inch capacitive LCD touchscreen that mounts on the dashboard with a trim kit like any other car stereo receiver, but it's only about as thick as a chunky tablet. 

Read the article
Harman Automotive Experience
31 of 41
Harman

Harman Automotive Experience

Harman developed three new "experience concepts" for inside your vehicle. Here we've got the Creator Studio, helping folks make and post content on the go. 

Read the article
Harman Automotive Experience
32 of 41
Harman

Harman Automotive Experience

With high-resolution OLED and QLED displays, Gaming Intense Max  supports up to three in-vehicle players as well as personal game data and subscriptions, all running on 5G.

Read the article
Harman Automotive Experience
33 of 41
Harman

Harman Automotive Experience

Drive-Live Concert is a concept that transforms your vehicle into a live music venue with a twist. Users can vote on the next song they want played or even interact with artists. 

Read the article
Indy Autonomous Challenge
34 of 41
IAC

Indy Autonomous Challenge

Yep, we will soon have driverless cars racing around the famed oval in Indianapolis.  

Read the article
Indy Autonomous Challenge
35 of 41
Indy Autonomous Challenge

Indy Autonomous Challenge

The IAC car is based on the IL-15 chassis from Dallara, which is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Each car is mechanically the same and it's the software that gives each team a competitive edge. 

Read the article
Indy Autonomous Challenge
36 of 41
IAC

Indy Autonomous Challenge

The field will feature several dozen teams from engineering schools around the world with a prize of $1 million. Look for the race to take place on Oct. 23, 2021.

Read the article
Panasonic wireless phone charger
37 of 41
Panasonic

Panasonic wireless phone charger

Panasonic debuted a fancy-pants wireless phone charger at CES that actually moves to fit your smartphone better.

Read the article
Panasonic wireless phone charger
38 of 41
Panasonic

Panasonic wireless phone charger

The technology within the device is supposed to target a phone's charging coil more accurately, even if the device isn't sitting perfectly on it, resulting in faster charging times.

Read the article
Mitsubishi MyQ garage door opener
39 of 41
Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi MyQ garage door opener

Set to debut on the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, the MyQ garage door opener is accessed on the car's new 8-inch infotainment screen. 

Read the article
40 of 41
General Motors

GM Ultifi

The new customer experience platform from GM is meant to give EV drivers a simplified ownership experience. Through a digital identification number and corresponding profile, owners will be able to manage all aspects of their EV, from charging to over-the-air updates.

FCA eVTOL
41 of 41
Archer Aviation

FCA eVTOL

Archer Aviation announced that it will partner with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to build an air taxi powered by a 187-kWh battery pack with 60 miles of range and a top speed of 150 mph.

Read the article
Cadillac's eVTOL is an electric, autonomous personal air taxi

Cadillac's eVTOL is an electric, autonomous personal air taxi

6 Photos
MBUX Hyperscreen: The future of infotainment systems

MBUX Hyperscreen: The future of infotainment systems

10 Photos
2021 Honda Accord Sport 2.0T looks sharp in Sonic Gray

2021 Honda Accord Sport 2.0T looks sharp in Sonic Gray

30 Photos
2021 Kia K5 GT-Line: More than just a pretty new face

2021 Kia K5 GT-Line: More than just a pretty new face

64 Photos
2021 Triumph Bonneville T100: The Baby Bonne is just right

2021 Triumph Bonneville T100: The Baby Bonne is just right

22 Photos
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L: Bigger, bolder, better

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L: Bigger, bolder, better

70 Photos
2018 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory: Too fast, just right

2018 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory: Too fast, just right

19 Photos