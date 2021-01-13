All the cool car stuff that debuted at CES 2021

General Motors went big at this year's all-digital CES, giving us a sneak peek at a number of future electric cars. We've lightened the photo here to give you a better look at what's coming down the road.
Think of the EP1 as a motorized box that can help couriers and logistics companies handle short-distance parcel transport, like moving boxes from a truck to a customer's door, or even moving items inside of a warehouse.
The Hyperscreen is comprised of several individual displays mounted in a single glass-covered housing. This unified assembly stretches clear across the dashboard, nearly from one A pillar to the other, making it the interior's most prominent element.
The IAC car is based on the IL-15 chassis from Dallara, which is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Each car is mechanically the same and it's the software that gives each team a competitive edge.
The new customer experience platform from GM is meant to give EV drivers a simplified ownership experience. Through a digital identification number and corresponding profile, owners will be able to manage all aspects of their EV, from charging to over-the-air updates.
FCA eVTOL
Archer Aviation announced that it will partner with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to build an air taxi powered by a 187-kWh battery pack with 60 miles of range and a top speed of 150 mph.
