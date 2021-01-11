Mobileye announces new lidar and radar tech for CES 2021

Tim Stevens/Roadshow

CES

It's CES time once again and Israeli self-driving car developer Mobileye has some pretty cool announcements to go along with the festivities, including a partnership with its parent company Intel that promises to develop a lidar system-on-a-chip (SoC) for use in autonomous vehicles by 2025.

That SoC is interesting because historically, Mobileye has leaned much more heavily on cameras and machine vision for its self-driving systems. This system, built using Intel's own silicon fabrication tech, puts both active and passive lidar elements on a single chip. This could represent a significant cost saving as well as a simplified implementation of lidar.

It's not only lidar getting some love, though. Mobileye also expects, according to its Monday announcement, that it will be rolling out a new, software-defined radar system. This will take its tech to the next level by allowing it to recognize upwards of 500,000 object detections per second.

Mobileye also announced that it's rolling out automated, worldwide high-definition mapping. This will allow it to expand its test fleets to cities like Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, Paris and (if it can get regulatory approval) New York City. This is all set to happen in early 2021.

If Mobileye's plans for 2021 are anything to go by, it's probably going to be a big year for self-driving car development and we're excited to see it.