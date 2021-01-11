Your garage door opener lives in the touchscreen now at Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi and Liftmaster want to make the garage door opener even smarter. On Monday at CES 2021, the brand announced a big shift as it moves a driver's opener right into the touchscreen with Liftmaster's myQ technology.

The technology debuts alongside the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, which the brand gave an overhaul from the outside in. The new 8-inch infotainment screen now houses the myQ garage door opener and also finds its way to Mitsubishi's Connect mobile app. You'll need a myQ connected garage to take advantage of the tech, but Mitsubishi says it's a feature many drivers request.

With the feature activated, you can control your garage door without being in direct line of sight of it. This could come in handy if someone needs to slip in for a moment while you're at the grocery store, for example. A few presses on the infotainment screen will let a visitor through and allow you to shut the door behind them.

The brand said it plans to add even more garage-control features this year, and they'll also work via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connections.