GMC Hummer EV Tesla Cybertruck vs. GMC Hummer EV 2021 Genesis GV80 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

Your garage door opener lives in the touchscreen now at Mitsubishi

The brand will debut the technology with the new Eclipse Cross, and it'll work from anywhere with Liftmaster myQ technology.

Listen
- 00:57
Mitsubishi myQ garage opener

Very smart indeed.

 Mitsubishi
This story is part of CES, where our editors will bring you the latest news and the hottest gadgets of the entirely virtual CES 2021.

Mitsubishi and Liftmaster want to make the garage door opener even smarter. On Monday at CES 2021, the brand announced a big shift as it moves a driver's opener right into the touchscreen with Liftmaster's myQ technology.

The technology debuts alongside the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, which the brand gave an overhaul from the outside in. The new 8-inch infotainment screen now houses the myQ garage door opener and also finds its way to Mitsubishi's Connect mobile app. You'll need a myQ connected garage to take advantage of the tech, but Mitsubishi says it's a feature many drivers request.

See also

With the feature activated, you can control your garage door without being in direct line of sight of it. This could come in handy if someone needs to slip in for a moment while you're at the grocery store, for example. A few presses on the infotainment screen will let a visitor through and allow you to shut the door behind them.

The brand said it plans to add even more garage-control features this year, and they'll also work via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connections. 

2021 Mitsubishi Mirage pricing announced

See all photos

CES

See All