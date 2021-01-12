2022 Chevy Bolt EUV teased at CES 2021 ahead of February debut

Chevrolet

CES

Chevrolet gave us another quick glimpse of its upcoming Bolt EUV during CES 2021 on Tuesday, releasing a brief teaser video showing off the electric crossover's interior. That's not all, though; Chevy also used its CES announcement to also confirm the Bolt EUV will debut in February, alongside a refreshed version of the standard Bolt EV hatchback.

This isn't the first time Chevy's teased the new Bolt EUV (which stands for Electric Utility Vehicle). We've already seen the interior and the headlight design, and this new video of the steering wheel and gauge cluster reconfirms a particularly important detail about the EUV: It'll offer General Motors' excellent Super Cruise hands-free highway driving assist technology.

Super Cruise first debuted on the Cadillac CT6 sedan. It's one of the few Level 2 automated technologies available in the US, allowing for hands-free driving on certain pre-mapped highways. GM has been decidedly slow to roll this technology out across its portfolio, but that's all changing soon. The Bolt EUV will be the first electric Chevy to get this technology.

"The Bolt EUV and refreshed Bolt EV are officially set to be revealed next month," a Chevrolet spokesperson said in an email to Roadshow. The two electric vehicles "will go into production in summer 2021."

The new Bolt EUV is one of 12 new electric vehicles General Motors will launch across its brands over the next few years. The Bolt EUV shares a platform with the Buick Velite 7 crossover that recently debuted for Chinese customers, so expect the US version to look similar. Chevrolet will also launch an electrified truck in the coming years, in addition to already-revealed vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq crossover and GMC Hummer EV pickup.