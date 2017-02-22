​Google Waze takes on Uber, Lyft with more carpooling

Waze

Would you use carpooling over a paid car service?

Google's Waze crowdsourced navigation app has been exploring carpool services since last year, testing it in the San Francisco area and Israel. Now it looks ready to expand to other cities in the US and Latin America, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The difference with Waze's ride sharing is that it's a form of carpooling, while Uber and Lyft involve hiring drivers for the ride-share. This could mean Waze carpooling is a lot more affordable, but a different concept: drivers already heading to a certain area would be invited to pick up others who need rides.

"Can we get the average person on his way to work to pick someone up and drop them off once in a while? That's the biggest challenge," Waze CEO Noah Bardim said in an interview with the Journal.

It does seem like a pretty large challenge. According to the Journal story, carpoolers currently pay drivers 54 cents a mile as reimbursement. Waze could start charging riders 15 percent more on top of that in the future, according to Bardin, making Waze ride sharing more of a for-profit enterprise.

The other question remains: Would you be comfortable letting strangers ride in your car? Or riding in someone else's?