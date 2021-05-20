Enlarge Image Ford

Yet another electric truck has joined the list of pickups with batteries ready to try and electrify America in the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. Judging by the sheer number of high-profile electric pickups in the pipeline, combining America's love affair for trucks and a zero-emissions powertrain seems like a good bet to put Americans into an EV. Will it be? The vehicles below will test the theory. From the Ford F-150 Lightning, to the Tesla Cybertruck and an electric Chevy Silverado, read on for every electric truck on the way.

Enlarge Image Ford

Ford F-150 Lightning



The 2022 F-150 Lightning is the most recent fully revealed electric truck to join this list, and it may be the segment definer so far. The truck isn't unlike a standard F-150 in appearance, which may help it gain mainstream acceptance. Its specs, too, are respectable with up to 300 miles of range, full-time four-wheel drive, and up to 563 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque. Mash the throttle and 0-60 mph comes in around 4.4 seconds. None of those figures are anything to brush off, especially considering Ford wants the Lightning to act just like a standard F-150 when it comes to payload and towing. Ford estimates 2,000 pounds worth of payload is good before the truck cries uncle, and it can tow up to 10,000 pounds behind it.

The F-150 Lightning will come in two powertrain flavors: Standard Range and Extended Range. The former will be good for about 230 miles and come with less power. Beyond that, trims include the base commericial-oriented truck, XLT, Lariat and Limited. Prices for the pickup will start at around $40,000 for the base truck, while a well-equipped XLT will ring in around $53,000. Option this sucker up and you're looking at around $90,000 for a Limited. Keep in mind, the $7,500 federal tax credit is available for the F-150 Lightning, too. Reservations are open before production starts in spring 2022. Of all the trucks on our list, this one should really test if Americans want an electric truck. The F-150 is the country's best-selling vehicle, after all.

Enlarge Image General Motors

Chevy Silverado EV

Chevrolet let the world in on the worst-kept secret in April: it has an electric Silverado coming. Details are awfully slim at the moment, but expect it to be a lot more affordable than the GMC Hummer EV pickup, which you'll find right below. Expect at least 400 miles of range on GM's Ultium EV platform and production to take place at the automaker's Factory Zero before 2025.

Enlarge Image GMC

GMC Hummer EV

Yes, its full title is the GMC Hummer EV. Why? This isn't a total reboot of the Hummer brand. Instead, GMC will sell the Hummer EV pickup as a sub-brand of sorts at its dealers. Nevertheless, it's one of the greatest vehicle name resurrections in history after its predecessor died just over 10 years ago.

In October, GMC finally spilled the beans on what the new Hummer EV pickup is all about. For starters, it's coming next year exclusively in Edition 1 trimmings. If the name doesn't give it away, these will be the first Hummer EVs to roll off the assembly line with the tip-top features, a tri-motor setup and it carries a whopping price tag of $112,595 before a destination charge. The standard pickup will come in fall of 2022 with a tri-motor setup, and in spring of 2023, the more affordable trucks will come with a two-motor system. "Affordable" is relative since it'll cost $89,995. If that's a little too rich for your blood, the "base" Hummer EV arrives in spring of 2024 and will cost $79,995.

The Hummer EV Edition 1 promises 350-plus miles of range, 1,000 horsepower and an estimated 0-60 mph time of 3 seconds, but it's not clear if those specs will translate to lesser Hummers. I wouldn't bet on it, to be honest. For those who opt for the first Hummer EVs, there's a lot of other good stuff onboard, though.

GM's Super Cruise hands-free driving assistant is standard, an adaptive air suspension and a four-wheel steering system with the much-hyped CrabWalk mode. The latter lets the truck move diagonally as the front and rear tires steer at the same angle. A set of 18-inch wheels feature with 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler tires start to kick up the off-road prowess, but underbody armor, rock sliders and super nifty underbody cameras give drivers a ton of ways to view their doings as they tackle dirt, mud and everything in between.

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Tesla Cybertruck

It seems even those who wouldn't bat an eye at new vehicle debuts know about the futuristic electric pickup truck. With CEO Elon Musk present to usher the radical machine into the world (and oversee the smashing of its window), the Cybertruck put the EV pickup segment on notice and showed there may actually be a place for them in the future.

Tesla plans to offer the Cybertruck in three flavors: a tri-motor, all-wheel drive model; a dual-motor AWD model; and a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive version will serve as the base pickup. Prices should start at $39,900, but the first trucks slated for production in late 2021 will be the tri-motor models with a starting price of $69,900. Performance ranges with the models, but tri-motor buyers will be looking at around 500 miles of range, 0 to 60 mph times of 2.9 seconds and a 14,000-pound towing capacity. Beyond that, the dual-motor should return 300 miles of range and tow 10,000 pounds and the single-motor EV pickup will go 250 miles and tow 7,500 pounds.

We learned last year Tesla will build a new Gigafactory in Austin, Texas that will handle Cybertruck production, and it should start building the first trucks later this year.

Enlarge Image Rivian

Rivian R1T

Rivian's R1T has garnered a vast amount of interest and held on to it. Even better, the company has a lot of credibility behind its upcoming EV pickup, thanks to an influx of investments from companies such as Amazon and even Ford.

The R1T is about the size of a Honda Ridgeline, will wade through 3.3 feet of water and should go over 400 miles on a charge with the top-spec model and its 180 kilowatt-hour battery pack. Rivian will offer two other battery pack options, 135 kWh and 105 kWh packs, that should provide 300-plus miles and 230 miles of range, respectively. No matter which, there are four electric motors to produce the power. With the biggest battery, drivers will have 700 horsepower on tap with the ability to unlock more power via updates. Running down the battery ladder, the second-largest pack provides 754 hp and the smallest still provides juice for 402 hp.

The company thinks it's struck the right balance between an EV pickup people can drive daily, but also not be afraid to take off roading. It's even got lots of neat storage options and a potential list of nifty accessories coming. Production was supposed to start last year, but the company pushed its timeline back amid the pandemic. We should see the truck launch later this year. Prices start at $69,000.

Enlarge Image Bollinger

Bollinger B2

The Bollinger B2 is the pickup version of the Michigan-based startup firm's first vehicle, the B1 SUV, and it shares the same sharp looks and specs. Overall, the B2 is more of a back-to-basics approach, even if the starting price is a cool $125,000. At the truck's debut all the way back in 2017, the company said there will be a choice of 60 kWh or 100 kWh batteries, but Bollinger in April spoke of 120 kWh and 180 kWh batteries for its B2 chassis cab version. Thankfully, these batteries will head to the retail trucks with 200 miles of range as the starting point. The original 120-mile range estimate just doesn't cut it by today's standards.

The rest of the specs are pretty impressive, including 614 hp, 668 lb-ft of torque and a competitive towing capacity of 7,500 pounds. The B2 will handle 5,000 pounds worth of payload, too.

The B2 was supposed to come to market last year, but now, it looks like 2021 will be the year Bollinger's pickup finally hits the market. The startup recently moved into a new headquarters and announced a hiring spree to double its workforce.

Enlarge Image Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Endurance

Lordstown Motors is a newbie to the electric pickup game, and the crowded EV startup field in general. The company came to life after purchasing General Motors' plant in Lordstown, Ohio, last year and it immediately revealed plans for its first model, the Endurance pickup. This year, it showed a running prototype at its headquarters as it works to launch the truck early next year.

Following its reveal in June, Lordstown said it will solely target the commercial truck market with its estimated 250-mile range and 600 horsepower, thanks to four in-wheel motors. The finer details aren't available, but Lordstown also says the truck should tow 7,500 pounds.

Preorders for the Endurance are open with a starting price of $52,500. The first customers should receive their electric rigs in September 2021 and the company remains ambitious after saying it hopes to build 20,000 trucks during its first year of production.

Enlarge Image Atlis Motor Vehicles

Atlis XT

Atlis made a splash in early 2019 when it announced its XT electric pickup truck. News has since gone quiet but it's an impressive-sounding machine. This big guy is meant to compete more with heavy-duty pickups, and the specs reflect its intentions. The company plans to offer a dualie version of the XT and it should tow up to 35,000 pounds. An air suspension will create 12 inches of ground clearance, and yes, the company plans to offer a fifth-wheel gooseneck hitch for big towing jobs.

Details on the powertrain are nearly inexistent, but one battery pack should come in at 125 kwh and sport tabless prismatic design. The company also promises quick charging times of fewer than 15 minutes with what it calls an "Atlis 1.5 MW chaging station." Atlis also said it wants to offer the truck with 300, 400 and 500 miles worth of range in different variations. The price should start around $45,000, which seems rather ambitious, but the company also detailed an "Atlis Subscribers Club" purchasing model. For $700 per month, subscribers will get the truck, insurance, maintenance and even charging covered. The monthly cost will climb based on extra features. For those that want one, they'll need to help Atlis raise the cash to put the truck into production first. In-house R&D continues in Mesa, Arizona.

Enlarge Image Henrik Fisker/Twitter

Fisker Alaska

The Fisker Alaska is at the bottom of this list because we really don't know anything about it. The pickup only came to light after the CEO of Fisker, Henrik Fisker, tweeted this image back in February and quickly deleted it. Fisker at the time told Roadshow it couldn't confirm the model or the name shown in the image but said it's "indeed working on a modular electric vehicle platform that may underpin several different affordable EV models." The statement sounds like a great way to not confirm, but also confirm, there's a pickup truck coming.

Fisker's currently focused on launching its Ocean SUV next year, so it'll likely be awhile before we see or hear anything about the Alaska -- if it makes it to production and keeps that name. The startup may like to know French automaker Renault already has a pickup called the "Alaskan."