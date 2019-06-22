Ford Explorer, farewell to a fallen friend and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Emme Hall/Roadshow

Welcome to Roadshow's week in review, where we take a look back at the biggest stories from the past seven days. The week began with reviews of not one, but two new Ford Explorers, crammed loads of fun into a few minutes with the 150-mile-per-hour Honda Mean Mower, but ended on a somber note with a tribute to a beloved, fallen colleague.

Here's a look at our most important stories from June 16-22, 2019.

Top reviews

2020 Ford Explorer

The Ford Explorer enters its sixth generation for the 2020 model year on new, rear-wheel-drive architecture. Reviews editor Emme Hall has been a busy bee reviewing both the new hybrid variant and the 400-horsepower ST version, which you can check out here. If last year's Explorer wasn't already broadly appealing enough, this new one should speak to the masses perhaps like never before.

Click here to read our 2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid first drive review.

2019 Honda Ridgeline



Most pickup truck buyers use their rigs not for working, but for commuting. While adept in both those elements, the 2019 Honda Ridgeline is arguably the best in its segment for the daily slog. As a result, reviews editor Manuel Carrillo III is scratching his head as to why more people aren't buying this incredible, commuter-carpool-friendly pickup.

Click here to read our 2019 Honda Ridgeline in-depth review.

Honda Mean Mower: Terror distilled



Reviews editor Manuel Carrillo III had never been scared by any machine with wheels until he met the Mean Mower. A 150-mile-per-hour menace that may offer supercar acceleration, but is nothing like a supercar to drive. Ever wonder what a barrel ride down Niagara Falls is like? Getting the Mean Mower to triple-digit speeds is the internal-combustion equivalent.

Click here to read our Honda Mean Mower first drive review.

Top news



Top videos



Now playing: Watch this: When you should buy a new car instead of repairing yours

Cooley on buying a new car versus fixing your old one



As cars age, they become more expensive to maintain, eventually to the point where they'll command more money than a new-car payment. If you're around that point with your old vehicle, don't be so fast to buy that shiny new set of wheels. Let Cooley break things down for you first.

Now playing: Watch this: Polestar 1: World's first drive in Sweden

Polestar 1 first drive



Roadshow's Editor-in-Chief, Tim Stevens, takes a spin through soaked Sweden in the new, 600-horsepower Polestar 1. For a car that weighs more than 5,100 pounds, Tim says the Polestar is surprisingly light on its feet.

Now playing: Watch this: SUNDAY SUNDAY SUNDAY: We go behind the scenes at Monster...

SUNDAY SUNDAY SUNDAY: Monster Jam behind the scenes



Monster Jam, the monster truck and off-road-vehicle exhibition gets more entertaining and exciting with each passing year. As it turns out, technology plays a key role in that evolution. Join Roadshow's resident off-road master, Emme Hall as she gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the Monster Jam of the 21st century.