Ford Explorer, farewell to a fallen friend and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look at our most important stories from June 16-22, 2019.
Top reviews
2020 Ford Explorer
The Ford Explorer enters its sixth generation for the 2020 model year on new, rear-wheel-drive architecture. Reviews editor Emme Hall has been a busy bee reviewing both the new hybrid variant and the 400-horsepower ST version, which you can check out here. If last year's Explorer wasn't already broadly appealing enough, this new one should speak to the masses perhaps like never before.
2019 Honda Ridgeline
Most pickup truck buyers use their rigs not for working, but for commuting. While adept in both those elements, the 2019 Honda Ridgeline is arguably the best in its segment for the daily slog. As a result, reviews editor Manuel Carrillo III is scratching his head as to why more people aren't buying this incredible, commuter-carpool-friendly pickup.
Honda Mean Mower: Terror distilled
Reviews editor Manuel Carrillo III had never been scared by any machine with wheels until he met the Mean Mower. A 150-mile-per-hour menace that may offer supercar acceleration, but is nothing like a supercar to drive. Ever wonder what a barrel ride down Niagara Falls is like? Getting the Mean Mower to triple-digit speeds is the internal-combustion equivalent.
Top news
- 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe revealed: We're quite smitten with the 2019 BMW 8 Series Coupe and Convertible, but for the upcoming 2020 model year, BMW is introducing a more practical Gran Coupe version that has our interest further piqued.
- Tesla Model 3 Pickup: Can you believe a Tesla Model 3-based pickup is already here? Well, not for you to buy, but one for you to enjoy watching online. YouTuber Simone Giertz is the mastermind behind this build, and we shall now worship at her altar.
- Bentley goes electric: The flying B will soon be getting a heap of electricity under its wings. By 2023, all of the British brand's lineup will offer hybrid variants.
- 2020 Kia Seltos debuts: The Kia Seltos is a new, tiny crossover that may be small in footprint, but big on style.
- Order Domino's through your Chevy's infotainment screen: We welcome a simpler way to order pizza, even if that does mean spending more time at the gym.
- Remembering Davey G. Johnson: Our hearts are heavy this week as we reflect on the life of our dear friend and esteemed colleague, Davey G. Johnson. Rest in peace, you infinitely curious and eternal adventurer.
Top videos
Cooley on buying a new car versus fixing your old one
As cars age, they become more expensive to maintain, eventually to the point where they'll command more money than a new-car payment. If you're around that point with your old vehicle, don't be so fast to buy that shiny new set of wheels. Let Cooley break things down for you first.
Polestar 1 first drive
Roadshow's Editor-in-Chief, Tim Stevens, takes a spin through soaked Sweden in the new, 600-horsepower Polestar 1. For a car that weighs more than 5,100 pounds, Tim says the Polestar is surprisingly light on its feet.
SUNDAY SUNDAY SUNDAY: Monster Jam behind the scenes
Monster Jam, the monster truck and off-road-vehicle exhibition gets more entertaining and exciting with each passing year. As it turns out, technology plays a key role in that evolution. Join Roadshow's resident off-road master, Emme Hall as she gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the Monster Jam of the 21st century.
The best cars under $40,000 in 2019: Roadshow's editors pick their favorite cars, trucks and SUVs with MSRPs under $40,000.
Every car infotainment system available in 2019: All you need to know about the touchscreens, infotainment and connectivity options in every new car.
