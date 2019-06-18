2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid: Beautiful in blue

  • 2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid
The Ford Explorer has been a best-seller for Ford for 29 years and is now in it's sixth generation.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
For 2020 the Explorer is available in rear-wheel drive and as a hybrid.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
The hybrid utilizes a 3.3-liter naturally aspirated internal combustion engine and an electric motor. A 35 kWh battery stores the juice.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Total power output is 318 horsepower and 322 pound-feet of torque. 

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
A 10-speed automatic transmission gets power down to the rear wheels or, optionally, all four wheels.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
The latest design keeps the new Explorer looking much like the last generation, just buttoned up a tiny bit.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
The hybrid is available in Limited trim only, which means LED lighting is standard all the way around.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Plenty of ADAS features are standard as well, like adaptive cruise control with lane centering and blind-spot monitoring. 

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
The Hybrid is pretty expensive, however. You're looking at a $52,280 starting price.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
