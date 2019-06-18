2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid: Beautiful in blue

By make and model
The Ford Explorer has been a best-seller for Ford for 29 years and is now in it's sixth generation.
For 2020 the Explorer is available in rear-wheel drive and as a hybrid.
The hybrid utilizes a 3.3-liter naturally aspirated internal combustion engine and an electric motor. A 35 kWh battery stores the juice.
Total power output is 318 horsepower and 322 pound-feet of torque.
A 10-speed automatic transmission gets power down to the rear wheels or, optionally, all four wheels.
The latest design keeps the new Explorer looking much like the last generation, just buttoned up a tiny bit.
The hybrid is available in Limited trim only, which means LED lighting is standard all the way around.
Plenty of ADAS features are standard as well, like adaptive cruise control with lane centering and blind-spot monitoring.
The Hybrid is pretty expensive, however. You're looking at a $52,280 starting price.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid.