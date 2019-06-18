2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe stretches out

By make and model
BMW unveiled the 2020 8 Series Gran Coupe on Tuesday.
The 8 Series Gran Coupe is technically different from the windshield back.
It's 9 inches longer, 1.2 inches wider and 2.2 inches taller than the 8 Series Coupe, and its wheelbase is almost 8 inches longer, too.
Its rear track is 1.2 inches wider than the coupe, as well, which happens to give it the widest rear track of any BMW.
The windshield's rake is lower, which adds headroom for both rows of occupants.
The rear glass is steeper than the coupe's, in order to expand the trunk opening.
A glass moonroof is standard, but M850i xDrive variants can opt for a carbon-fiber roof instead.
The 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe enters production in July, and it will go on sale in September.
It will cost $85,895 for the 840i, $88,795 for the 840i xDrive and $109,895 for the M850i xDrive. All prices include the mandatory $995 destination charge.
