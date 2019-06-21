You can now order Domino’s pizza through Chevy’s infotainment system

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

General Motors first launched its Marketplace ecosystem in 2017, giving owners the opportunity to add dedicated channels for news, entertainment or sports to their infotainment systems. But it also introduced a commerce element, letting people order coffee or donuts while on the way to pick it up. Now, the automaker has added pizza delivery to the mix.

Chevrolet announced on Friday that it has added Domino's to Marketplace. It doesn't offer the full flexibility that one might expect from a web or phone interface, but that's the whole point -- it's a fast way to make a predetermined order to ensure nobody's left waiting for dinner to show up after work.

Here's how it works. First, a driver will need to set up a profile with Domino's through the company's website or app. This gives Domino's the delivery address, the closest store and the payment information required for mobile ordering. Then, through the infotainment screen, people can place saved or recent orders and get delivery set up quickly. It works with every Chevrolet vehicle already running Marketplace, using the data channel from the car's onboard modem.

We first learned about this system in March, when the pizza company first promised that this feature would arrive in cars, although it didn't specify an automaker at the time. Domino's is no stranger to new approaches to pizza delivery, having also recently partnered with Ford to track consumer experiences with receiving pizza by "self-driving" car.

General Motors has steadily added functionality to Marketplace since its launch in 2017. Last April, Chverolet partnered with Shell to allow for in-car gas purchases, eliminating the need to use the gas pump's magnetic reader in an effort to prevent credit card skimming. In late November, Buick added Yelp compatibility to its infotainment system, allowing drivers to make restaurant reservations on the go.