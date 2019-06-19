2019 Honda Ridgeline: The commuter's pickup truck

By make and model
The 2019 Honda Ridgeline starts at $31,035, including $1,045 for destination.
In decked-out Black Edition trim, the Ridgeline comes in at $44,465.
My RTL-E tester is $42,965.
Under the hood sits a 3.5-liter V6 making 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. All Ridgelines use a six-speed automatic transmission.
With front-wheel drive, the Ridgeline is EPA rated for 19 miles per gallon in the city and 26 mpg highway. My AWD tester is estimated to get 18/25 city/highway mpg.
There's plenty of space and comfort inside for up to five occupants.
If you want an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and embedded navigation, you'll have to pay at least $38,045 for the RTL-T trim level.
Higher trims come with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and blind spot monitoring, but those advanced driver-assistance systems should be made standard.
The Ridgeline offers up to a 1,580-pound payload rating and 7.3 cubic feet of space underneath the bed floor.
