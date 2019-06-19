2019 Honda Ridgeline: The commuter's pickup truck

  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline
  • 2019 Honda Ridgeline

The 2019 Honda Ridgeline starts at $31,035, including $1,045 for destination.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
1
of 52

In decked-out Black Edition trim, the Ridgeline comes in at $44,465.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
2
of 52

My RTL-E tester is $42,965.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
3
of 52

Under the hood sits a 3.5-liter V6 making 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. All Ridgelines use a six-speed automatic transmission.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
4
of 52

With front-wheel drive, the Ridgeline is EPA rated for 19 miles per gallon in the city and 26 mpg highway. My AWD tester is estimated to get 18/25 city/highway mpg.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
5
of 52

There's plenty of space and comfort inside for up to five occupants.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
6
of 52

If you want an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and embedded navigation, you'll have to pay at least $38,045 for the RTL-T trim level.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
7
of 52

Higher trims come with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and blind spot monitoring, but those advanced driver-assistance systems should be made standard.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
8
of 52

The Ridgeline offers up to a 1,580-pound payload rating and 7.3 cubic feet of space underneath the bed floor.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
9
of 52

Click or scroll further for more images of the 2019 Honda Ridgeline.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
10
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
11
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
12
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
13
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
14
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
15
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
16
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
17
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
18
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
19
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
20
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
21
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
22
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
23
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
24
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
25
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
26
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
27
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
28
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
29
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
30
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
31
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
32
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
33
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
34
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
35
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
36
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
37
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
38
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
39
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
40
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
41
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
42
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
43
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
44
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
45
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
46
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
47
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
48
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
49
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
50
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
51
of 52

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
52
of 52
Now Reading

2019 Honda Ridgeline: The commuter's pickup truck

Up Next

Mow your lawn in record time with the Honda Mean Mower

Latest Stories

2020 Ford Explorer ST shows us the power of the EcoBoost

2020 Ford Explorer ST shows us the power of the EcoBoost

5:41
There's a secret supercar bunker under London

There's a secret supercar bunker under London

15:13
India proposes exempting EVs from registration fees, report says

India proposes exempting EVs from registration fees, report says

by
Baidu unveils its camera-based Apollo Lite self-driving suite

Baidu unveils its camera-based Apollo Lite self-driving suite

by
Spider-Man gets a little science fair help from Audi in a new short

Spider-Man gets a little science fair help from Audi in a new short

by