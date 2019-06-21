Honda Mean Mower is 200 horsepower of bladed terror

  • Honda Mean Mower
  • Honda Mean Mower
  • Honda Mean Mower
  • Honda Mean Mower
  • Honda Mean Mower
  • Honda Mean Mower
  • Honda Mean Mower
  • Honda Mean Mower
  • Honda Mean Mower
  • Honda Mean Mower
  • Honda Mean Mower
  • Honda Mean Mower
  • Honda Mean Mower
  • Honda Mean Mower
  • Honda Mean Mower
  • Honda Mean Mower
  • Honda Mean Mower
  • Honda Mean Mower
  • Honda Mean Mower
  • Honda Mean Mower
  • Honda Mean Mower
  • Honda Mean Mower
  • Honda Mean Mower
  • Honda Mean Mower
  • Honda Mean Mower
  • Honda Mean Mower
  • Honda Mean Mower
  • Honda Mean Mower
  • Honda Mean Mower

The Mean Mower is based on the Honda HF 2622 lawn tractor.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Honda
1
of 29

If the HF 2622 were sold in the US, it would retail for around $7,000. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
2
of 29

After a heap of mad science, this devilish grass-eater is estimated to be worth around $120,000.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
3
of 29

Under the front cowl sits a 999-cc, 200-horsepower, four-cylinder engine from the Honda CBR1000RR sport bike. A six-speed, sequential-shift transmission channels power to the rear tires.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
4
of 29

Weighing less than 500 pounds, the Mean Mower has a weight-to-power ratio superior to that of the Bugatti Chiron.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
5
of 29

Even with Hoosier racing slicks, it's difficult to get the power down on a launch.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
6
of 29

As a result, my quarter-mile runs were restricted to rolling starts.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
7
of 29

Once I got the hang of managing the Mean Mower's unconventional controls, I was able to hit 104 mph.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
8
of 29

Achieving triple-digit speeds on a lawn mower may go down as the most terrifying thing I've ever done.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
9
of 29

Click or scroll further for more photos of the Honda Mean Mower.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
10
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
11
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
12
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
13
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
14
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
15
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
16
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
17
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
18
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
19
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
20
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
21
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
22
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
23
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
24
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
25
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
26
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
27
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
28
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Honda
29
of 29
Now Reading

Honda Mean Mower is 200 horsepower of bladed terror

Up Next

2019 Honda Ridgeline: The commuter's pickup truck

Latest Stories

Toyota's president Akio Toyoda is racing a Supra at the Nürburgring 24

Toyota's president Akio Toyoda is racing a Supra at the Nürburgring 24

by
The Tesla-branded Galaxy Note 10 is apparently fake

The Tesla-branded Galaxy Note 10 is apparently fake

by
The feds busted a used cooking oil theft ring, like a greasy version of The Wire

The feds busted a used cooking oil theft ring, like a greasy version of The Wire

by
National Corvette Museum is auctioning off tickets to the midengine Corvette reveal

National Corvette Museum is auctioning off tickets to the midengine Corvette reveal

by
JCB trounces Top Gear for title of Britain’s fastest… tractor?

JCB trounces Top Gear for title of Britain’s fastest… tractor?

by