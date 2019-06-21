Honda Mean Mower is 200 horsepower of bladed terror

By make and model
The Mean Mower is based on the Honda HF 2622 lawn tractor.
If the HF 2622 were sold in the US, it would retail for around $7,000.
After a heap of mad science, this devilish grass-eater is estimated to be worth around $120,000.
Under the front cowl sits a 999-cc, 200-horsepower, four-cylinder engine from the Honda CBR1000RR sport bike. A six-speed, sequential-shift transmission channels power to the rear tires.
Weighing less than 500 pounds, the Mean Mower has a weight-to-power ratio superior to that of the Bugatti Chiron.
Even with Hoosier racing slicks, it's difficult to get the power down on a launch.
As a result, my quarter-mile runs were restricted to rolling starts.
Once I got the hang of managing the Mean Mower's unconventional controls, I was able to hit 104 mph.
Achieving triple-digit speeds on a lawn mower may go down as the most terrifying thing I've ever done.
