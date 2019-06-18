Bentley will electrify all of its models by 2023

Enlarge Image Bentley

Bentley's first plug-in, the Bentayga Hybrid, will go on sale in the US near the end of this year. But it won't be the brand's only electrified model for long.

"We will bring out hybrid versions of all our models by 2023," Chris Craft, Bentley's board member for sales and marketing, told Roadshow during a media event in California on Monday. It's unclear which vehicles will gain electrification first, and Bentley did not say whether or not these new models will use a version of the Bentayga's plug-in hybrid drivetrain.

Bentley won't stop there, though. "The next big focal point is to launch our first full electric car," Craft said, "which we will do by 2025."

Craft believes electrified vehicles will fit nicely in Bentley's portfolio, and sees a huge opportunity in this space.

"Over 30% of luxury buyers are interested in electric cars," he said. "That will be a big part of our future."