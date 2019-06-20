The best hybrid cars and SUVs available in America

Jon Wong's pick: Acura NSX
When the second-generation NSX finally arrived, like many fans of the original car, I had my doubts about how much I would like the modern version. After all, a whiz-bang hybrid drivetrain, dual-clutch gearbox and all-wheel drive were a far cry from the simplicity of the naturally aspirated, six-cylinder predecessor. But then I got to drive it on winding mountain roads outside Palm Springs, California, and it won me over mainly because of the hybrid hardware.
Get Your Local Price