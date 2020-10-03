2022 Volkswagen Taos driven, next Honda Civic images and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

Another week gone by, another week in review, dear Roadshow readers. Like always we kept our pulse on the latest news and drove some great cars, including a prototype version of Volkswagen's upcoming small SUV, the Taos.

We'll keep it short and sweet, so scroll down below to catch the best from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3.

Top reviews

This is the 2022 Volkswagen Taos. Sort of. Managing Editor Steve Ewing took this machine for an early drive, and while everything underneath is nearly final, VW cleverly disguised the SUV with other parts. The actual Taos is blue underneath all the white panels.

Click here to read our 2022 VW Taos quick drive review.

This week, we found out the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 will be no longer this fall. But, before it says so long, Reviews Editor Jon Wong got behind the wheel of the model's swan song, the Heritage Edition.

Click here to read our 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Heritage Edition first drive review.

Reviews Editor Emme Hall spent time with the Chevy Bolt EV to see if it's still a good choice for those in need of an electric car. The answer? Yes, but it's starting to show its age a tad.

Click here to read our 2020 Chevy Bolt EV review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: Car specs explained so you can understand a car before...

Cooley on car specs

Cooley on Cars is back, and this time, he's here to explain car specs in the simplest way possible.

Now playing: Watch this: Defender price comparison: Base model vs. top of the...

Defender vs. Defender

We pit a fully loaded Land Rover Defender against a base model to see if you need all the bells and whistles to make the SUV into a mean thing.