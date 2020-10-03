2022 Volkswagen Taos driven, next Honda Civic images and more: Roadshow's week in review

Another week gone by, another week in review, dear Roadshow readers. Like always we kept our pulse on the latest news and drove some great cars, including a prototype version of Volkswagen's upcoming small SUV, the Taos.
We'll keep it short and sweet, so scroll down below to catch the best from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3.
Top reviews
VW Taos prototype hits the road ahead of its debutSee all photos
This is the 2022 Volkswagen Taos. Sort of. Managing Editor Steve Ewing took this machine for an early drive, and while everything underneath is nearly final, VW cleverly disguised the SUV with other parts. The actual Taos is blue underneath all the white panels.
Click here to read our 2022 VW Taos quick drive review.
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Heritage Edition: Steeped in historySee all photos
This week, we found out the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 will be no longer this fall. But, before it says so long, Reviews Editor Jon Wong got behind the wheel of the model's swan song, the Heritage Edition.
Click here to read our 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Heritage Edition first drive review.
2020 Chevy Bolt EV stays the courseSee all photos
Reviews Editor Emme Hall spent time with the Chevy Bolt EV to see if it's still a good choice for those in need of an electric car. The answer? Yes, but it's starting to show its age a tad.
Click here to read our 2020 Chevy Bolt EV review.
2021 Toyota Corolla Apex has more bark than biteSee all photos
Top news
- 2022 Honda Civic shows up early: Patent application images showed the next Honda Civic long before we're supposed to see it. We'll save final judgment for later, but it's looking a little sleepy so far.
- Tesla Q3 deliveries: Tesla set another record and once again beat skeptics with its Q3 delivery numbers.
- LiftMaster meets Ferris Bueller: LiftMaster's new smart garage opener with a camera would totally ruin Bueller's day off.
- A new MDX cometh: Acura's new MDX will debut on Oct. 14 and we got our first teaser for the SUV.
- Nikola World isn't happening: The event, at which Nikola planned to reveal its Badger pickup, isn't happening.
- BMW 4 Series convertible drops its top: The new 4 Series drop-top bowed and it wears the big ol' grille... not that well.
2021 Audi RS5 introduces us to Ascari and Black Optic editionsSee all photos
Top videos
Cooley on car specs
Cooley on Cars is back, and this time, he's here to explain car specs in the simplest way possible.
Defender vs. Defender
We pit a fully loaded Land Rover Defender against a base model to see if you need all the bells and whistles to make the SUV into a mean thing.
Discuss: 2022 Volkswagen Taos driven, next Honda Civic images and more: Roadshow's week in review
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.