LiftMaster's smart garage opener would ruin Ferris Bueller's day off

LiftMaster has a new garage door opener. That wouldn't typically be exciting news. but the company included a slick modern touch that makes the Secure View Garage Opener far more intriguing than any opener that came before it. Sorry, Bueller, but this would absolutely ruin your day.

On Tuesday, LiftMaster rolled out its smart garage door opener, which features a built-in camera and two-way communication function, and it tapped into a classic film to showcase how well the tech works. If you haven't seen Ferris Bueller's Day Off, the quick ad doesn't mean nearly as much, but essentially, two youngsters attempt to recreate the famed scene from the movie as they attempt to take a Jaguar E-Type for a joyride.

It's not long before Alan Ruck, who played Bueller's buddy Cameron Frye in the 1986 film, chimes in via the LiftMaster smart garage's camera. It's a little like the blunt Ring commercials where homeowners put a stop to potential wrongdoing, but the Bueller association gives LiftMaster a more lighthearted tone.

So, yes, I dig the ad. It's well done. As for the tech, the smart garage opener's camera comes from MyQ, which began creating smart home and garage technology back in 2011. The built-in camera takes things up a notch from its typical smart garage hub, however. It totally possible to recreate this sort of setup with a separate camera, but the automatic pairing between the camera and the garage door should make the system pretty seamless. It also works with Amazon Key to allow delivery workers one-time access to the garage. The worker drops the parcel off in the garage, you get a notification and everything is A-OK.

The Secure View Garage Opener is available now to help keep curious kids away from your precious classic car.