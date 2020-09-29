We take a quick spin in VW's latest SUV ahead of its official unveiling.
This might look like a road-ready SUV, but it's actually a very cleverly disguised Volkswagen Taos prototype.
The Taos' is VW's new entry into the small SUV space.
It's 11 inches shorter in length than a Volkswagen Tiguan.
Both front- and all-wheel-drive versions will be available.
Power comes from a new 1.5-liter engine.
This new turbo engine is not only more powerful than VW's older 1.4-liter I4, but more efficient, too.
The Taos is expected to start in the low-$20,000 range.
Its key competitors will be the Kia Seltos, Nissan Rogue Sport and Subaru Crosstrek.
The VW Taos will be officially revealed on Oct. 13.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this small SUV prototype.
Discuss: VW Taos prototype hits the road ahead of its debut
