VW Taos prototype hits the road ahead of its debut

We take a quick spin in VW's latest SUV ahead of its official unveiling.

VW Taos prototype
1 of 25
Volkswagen

This might look like a road-ready SUV, but it's actually a very cleverly disguised Volkswagen Taos prototype.

Read the article
VW Taos prototype
2 of 25
Volkswagen

The Taos' is VW's new entry into the small SUV space.

Read the article
VW Taos prototype
3 of 25
Volkswagen

It's 11 inches shorter in length than a Volkswagen Tiguan.

Read the article
VW Taos prototype
4 of 25
Volkswagen

Both front- and all-wheel-drive versions will be available.

Read the article
VW Taos prototype
5 of 25
Volkswagen

Power comes from a new 1.5-liter engine.

Read the article
VW Taos prototype
6 of 25
Volkswagen

This new turbo engine is not only more powerful than VW's older 1.4-liter I4, but more efficient, too.

Read the article
VW Taos prototype
7 of 25
Volkswagen

The Taos is expected to start in the low-$20,000 range.

Read the article
VW Taos prototype
8 of 25
Volkswagen

Its key competitors will be the Kia Seltos, Nissan Rogue Sport and Subaru Crosstrek.

Read the article
VW Taos prototype
9 of 25
Volkswagen

The VW Taos will be officially revealed on Oct. 13.

Read the article
VW Taos prototype
10 of 25
Volkswagen

Keep scrolling for more photos of this small SUV prototype.

Read the article
VW Taos prototype
11 of 25
Volkswagen
Read the article
VW Taos prototype
12 of 25
Volkswagen
Read the article
VW Taos prototype
13 of 25
Volkswagen
Read the article
VW Taos prototype
14 of 25
Volkswagen
Read the article
VW Taos prototype
15 of 25
Volkswagen
Read the article
VW Taos prototype
16 of 25
Volkswagen
Read the article
VW Taos prototype
17 of 25
Volkswagen
Read the article
VW Taos prototype
18 of 25
Volkswagen
Read the article
VW Taos prototype
19 of 25
Volkswagen
Read the article
VW Taos prototype
20 of 25
Volkswagen
Read the article
VW Taos prototype
21 of 25
Volkswagen
Read the article
VW Taos prototype
22 of 25
Volkswagen
Read the article
VW Taos prototype
23 of 25
Volkswagen
Read the article
VW Taos prototype
24 of 25
Volkswagen
Read the article
VW Taos prototype
25 of 25
Volkswagen
Read the article
VW Taos prototype hits the road ahead of its debut

VW Taos prototype hits the road ahead of its debut

25 Photos
Buick Electra returns as an electric crossover-sedan mashup

Buick Electra returns as an electric crossover-sedan mashup

7 Photos
Audi Sportback-ifies its popular Q5 SUV for 2021

Audi Sportback-ifies its popular Q5 SUV for 2021

33 Photos
Yenko Chevy Camaro Stage 2 is ready to blow the doors off other muscle cars

Yenko Chevy Camaro Stage 2 is ready to blow the doors off other muscle cars

7 Photos
Audi E-Tron Sportback First Edition is one slick electric SUV

Audi E-Tron Sportback First Edition is one slick electric SUV

70 Photos
2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum is a surprisingly lux family cruiser

2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum is a surprisingly lux family cruiser

69 Photos
The 2021 Kia Sorento looks like a Telluride crossed with a Seltos

The 2021 Kia Sorento looks like a Telluride crossed with a Seltos

9 Photos