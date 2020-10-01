2020 Chevy Bolt EV stays the course

The Chevrolet Bolt is back for another year, but not much has changed.
For 2020 Chevy increased the capacity of the lithium-ion battery to 66 kWh, giving the Bolt 21 more miles of range.
Charging times remain largely the same: 10 hours on a Level 2 home charger or 100 miles in 30 minutes with the optional fast-charging capabilities.
The silhouette of the Bolt remains the same, as does the electric powerplant.
It still pushes out 200 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque.
Automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, forward-collision alert and front pedestrian braking are all part of an optional package.
However, adaptive cruise control is not on tap and blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert with rear park assist are standard only on the top Premier trim.
Navigation is not offered in the Chevrolet Bolt, but Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both here.
Infotainment is housed on a 10.2-inch color screen and while the graphics and interface are crisp and clean the response times are really laggy.
The 2020 Chevrolet Bolt starts at around $38,000 including $875 for destination. This fully-loaded tester here is at $43,735 including destination.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt.