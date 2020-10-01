2020 Chevy Bolt EV stays the course

  • 2020 Chevrolet Bolt
The Chevrolet Bolt is back for another year, but not much has changed. 

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
1
of 41

For 2020 Chevy increased the capacity of the lithium-ion battery to 66 kWh, giving the Bolt 21 more miles of range.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
2
of 41

Charging times remain largely the same: 10 hours on a Level 2 home charger or 100 miles in 30 minutes with the optional fast-charging capabilities.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
3
of 41

The silhouette of the Bolt remains the same, as does the electric powerplant.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
4
of 41

It still pushes out 200 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
5
of 41

Automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, forward-collision alert and front pedestrian braking are all part of an optional package.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
6
of 41

However, adaptive cruise control is not on tap and blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert with rear park assist are standard only on the top Premier trim.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
7
of 41

Navigation is not offered in the Chevrolet Bolt, but Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both here.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
8
of 41

Infotainment is housed on a 10.2-inch color screen and while the graphics and interface are crisp and clean the response times are really laggy.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
9
of 41

The 2020 Chevrolet Bolt starts at around $38,000 including $875 for destination. This fully-loaded tester here is at $43,735 including destination.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
10
of 41

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
11
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
12
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
13
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
14
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
15
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
16
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
17
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
18
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
19
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
20
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
21
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
22
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
23
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
24
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
25
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
26
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
27
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
28
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
29
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
30
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
31
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
32
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
33
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
34
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
35
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
36
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
37
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
38
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
39
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
40
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
41
of 41
2020 Chevy Bolt EV stays the course

