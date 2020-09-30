Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Toyota Corolla Apex has more bark than bite

The Apex might look sharper than the average Corolla, but its powertrain is... well, no different than usual.

2021 Toyota Corolla Apex
1 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

A sporty economy car is more than just the sum of its parts. 

2021 Toyota Corolla Apex
2 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

But the parts still factor in.  

2021 Toyota Corolla Apex
3 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Leave too many things on the table and the end result will feel purgatorial, trapped between what it is and what it could be.

2021 Toyota Corolla Apex
4 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

That, dear readers, is the 2021 Toyota Corolla Apex in a nutshell.

2021 Toyota Corolla Apex
5 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Worry not, as this is not the "Corolla hot hatch" you've heard rumors about, not that you would assume as much considering the Apex isn't a hatchback. 

2021 Toyota Corolla Apex
6 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

That car is still on the way, and it should come toting a potent powertrain that will put fire to the feet of the VW GTI and the like. 

2021 Toyota Corolla Apex
7 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

While I was hoping the Apex would have a bit more of a middle-child approach here, acting as an intermediary between the bog-standard 'Rolla and the forthcoming sports car, the 2021 Toyota Corolla Apex is, if anything, a reminder that patience is a virtue.

2021 Toyota Corolla Apex
8 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The Apex is a couple grand more than a Civic Sport Hatchback, which offers more space and a more sensible ride.

2021 Toyota Corolla Apex
9 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

It's also a couple grand less than a VW Golf GTI, which is… frankly, it's just a better car all-around and worth the extra scratch.

2021 Toyota Corolla Apex
10 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Toyota Corolla Apex.

2021 Toyota Corolla Apex
11 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Toyota Corolla Apex
12 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Toyota Corolla Apex
13 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Toyota Corolla Apex
14 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Toyota Corolla Apex
15 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Toyota Corolla Apex
16 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Toyota Corolla Apex
17 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Toyota Corolla Apex
18 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Toyota Corolla Apex
19 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Toyota Corolla Apex
20 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Toyota Corolla Apex
21 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Toyota Corolla Apex
22 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Toyota Corolla Apex
23 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Toyota Corolla Apex
24 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Toyota Corolla Apex
25 of 25
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
