2021 Audi RS5 introduces us to Ascari and Black Optic editions

The two are very limited, but introduce a few slick touches.

2021 Audi RS5
1 of 14
Audi

Hey, look, it's the 2021 Audi RS5. The blue one is the Ascari Launch Edition, and the red one is the Black Optic Launch Edition.

Read the article
2021 Audi RS5
2 of 14
Audi

They're super limited. Audi plans for 25 coupes and 100 sportbacks for the Ascari. The Black Optic edition is limited to 100 coupes and 25 sportbacks.

Read the article
2021 Audi RS5
3 of 14
Audi

Personally, the Ascari is the one for me.

Read the article
2021 Audi RS5
4 of 14
Audi

I mean, look at this blue color. It's excellent.

Read the article
2021 Audi RS5
5 of 14
Audi

Black tailpipes darken the rear.

Read the article
2021 Audi RS5
6 of 14
Audi

Silver-finished 20-inch wheels, meanwhile, brighten things.

Read the article
2021 Audi RS5
7 of 14
Audi

Both cars get carbon fiber inlays inside.

Read the article
2021 Audi RS5
8 of 14
Audi

Overall, the interior is still the same as last year, though.

Read the article
2021 Audi RS5
9 of 14
Audi

A twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 still provides the power with 444 horsepower on tap.

Read the article
2021 Audi RS5
10 of 14
Audi

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the 2021 Audi RS5!

Read the article
2021 Audi RS5
11 of 14
Audi
Read the article
2021 Audi RS5
12 of 14
Audi
Read the article
2021 Audi RS5
13 of 14
Audi
Read the article
2021 Audi RS5
14 of 14
Audi
Read the article
2021 Toyota Corolla Apex has more bark than bite

2021 Toyota Corolla Apex has more bark than bite

25 Photos
2021 Lexus IS is a sharp little number

2021 Lexus IS is a sharp little number

26 Photos
2021 Audi RS5 introduces us to Ascari and Black Optic editions

2021 Audi RS5 introduces us to Ascari and Black Optic editions

14 Photos
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Heritage Edition: Steeped in history

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Heritage Edition: Steeped in history

68 Photos
Audi E-Tron Sportback First Edition is one slick electric SUV

Audi E-Tron Sportback First Edition is one slick electric SUV

70 Photos
VW Taos prototype hits the road ahead of its debut

VW Taos prototype hits the road ahead of its debut

25 Photos
Yenko Chevy Camaro Stage 2 is ready to blow the doors off other muscle cars

Yenko Chevy Camaro Stage 2 is ready to blow the doors off other muscle cars

7 Photos