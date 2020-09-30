2021 Audi RS5 introduces us to Ascari and Black Optic editions

The two are very limited, but introduce a few slick touches.
Hey, look, it's the 2021 Audi RS5. The blue one is the Ascari Launch Edition, and the red one is the Black Optic Launch Edition.
They're super limited. Audi plans for 25 coupes and 100 sportbacks for the Ascari. The Black Optic edition is limited to 100 coupes and 25 sportbacks.
Personally, the Ascari is the one for me.
I mean, look at this blue color. It's excellent.
Black tailpipes darken the rear.
Silver-finished 20-inch wheels, meanwhile, brighten things.
Both cars get carbon fiber inlays inside.
Overall, the interior is still the same as last year, though.
A twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 still provides the power with 444 horsepower on tap.
