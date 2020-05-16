2021 Toyota Supra tested, Tesla production and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Another week, another round of new car reviews and a host of news. It's what we do here at Roadshow, so thanks for being with us as we run down this week's heaviest hitters.

This week, our staff issued their thoughts on some pretty great cars like the the 2021 Toyota Supra and its new turbo-four-powered variant. We even drove the Ferrari F8 Tributo. And the news cycle didn't slow down as we followed the drama surrounding Tesla reopening its plant in Fremont, California. Check it all out plus more below.

Here's a recap of our most important stories from May 10-16.

Top reviews

The Toyota Supra returns for the 2021 model year with more power. Is that what this sports car needed? Reviews Editor Jon Wong got behind the wheel of the latest version to let us know. All the while, Managing Editor Steve Ewing tested the new Supra 2.0, which packs a turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The turbo-four model carries its own benefits, he found.

Click here to read our 2021 Toyota Supra 3.0 review and click here for our 2021 Toyota Supra 2.0 review.

Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens has a good gig, guys. He tested the Ferrari 488 GTB's followup, the F8 Tributo, and found Ferrari made an even better performance car, somehow.

Click here to read our 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo review.

And now for something different. Reviews Editor Craig Cole drove the 2020 Nissan Frontier, which packs its much-anticipated new engine. It might look like the same truck from years past, but the powertrain makes it a much better rig, Cole believes.

Click here to read our 2020 Nissan Frontier review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: 2020 Honda Accord vs. 2020 Hyundai Sonata: Battle of...

Battle of the midsize sedans

The Honda Accord is a favorite midsize sedan, but the new Hyundai Sonata wants a piece of it. Reviews Editor Emme Hall details both to see which car is best.

Now playing: Watch this: Roadshow's favorite small cars

Roadshow's favorite small cars

We got picks, and we want you to hear about them. While so many buyers opt for big utility vehicles these days, there are some really great small cars on sale today. Cole goes over our favorite small cars on sale today.

Now playing: Watch this: The 3 best wheels and pedal setups for iRacing

The best wheels and pedal setups for iRacing

We miss real motorsport, but sim racing definitely helps. Stevens goes through the best wheels and pedal setups for the top tier of sim racing, iRacing.