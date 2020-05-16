2021 Toyota Supra tested, Tesla production and more: Roadshow's week in review

Another week, another round of new car reviews and a host of news. It's what we do here at Roadshow, so thanks for being with us as we run down this week's heaviest hitters.
This week, our staff issued their thoughts on some pretty great cars like the the 2021 Toyota Supra and its new turbo-four-powered variant. We even drove the Ferrari F8 Tributo. And the news cycle didn't slow down as we followed the drama surrounding Tesla reopening its plant in Fremont, California. Check it all out plus more below.
Here's a recap of our most important stories from May 10-16.
Top reviews
2021 Toyota Supra 3.0: More powerful and willing
The Toyota Supra returns for the 2021 model year with more power. Is that what this sports car needed? Reviews Editor Jon Wong got behind the wheel of the latest version to let us know. All the while, Managing Editor Steve Ewing tested the new Supra 2.0, which packs a turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The turbo-four model carries its own benefits, he found.
Click here to read our 2021 Toyota Supra 3.0 review and click here for our 2021 Toyota Supra 2.0 review.
2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo looks better with Lexan
Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens has a good gig, guys. He tested the Ferrari 488 GTB's followup, the F8 Tributo, and found Ferrari made an even better performance car, somehow.
Click here to read our 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo review.
The 2020 Nissan Frontier got a heart transplant
And now for something different. Reviews Editor Craig Cole drove the 2020 Nissan Frontier, which packs its much-anticipated new engine. It might look like the same truck from years past, but the powertrain makes it a much better rig, Cole believes.
Click here to read our 2020 Nissan Frontier review.
2020 Honda Civic Si Coupe has the right moves
Top news
- Tesla reopens amid drama: The electric carmaker's CEO Elon Musk openly defied local stay-at-home orders to restart production at the company's plant in Fremont, California. The drama includes, but is not limited to, a lawsuit, threats to move Tesla's headquarters and more.
- Genesis' new SUV is popular: The GV80 SUV has 10,000 preorders to its name, the brand's CEO told Roadshow. We saw the SUV debut earlier this year, which makes the preorders pretty impressive for such a short period of time.
- Toyota readies new hybrids: The automaker confirmed it has two new hybrids to show on May 18, but we actually saw one early, thanks to a partial leak. We know one will be the new Toyota Sienna minivan.
- Woop-woop, there's a new police car: The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe PPV debuted and it'll be ready to serve law enforcement early next year.
- "Changes" for the Wrangler: Jeep's popular SUV will be in for changes following a poor small-overlap crash test result with the IIHS. What those changes are, we don't know yet.
- Carjacker, meet technology: A Tesla Model 3 owner locked a carjacking thief in the car until police arrived, and it gave birth to the definition of a 21st century citizen's arrest.
Fanatec's 2020 F1 wheel has buttons for days
Top videos
Battle of the midsize sedans
The Honda Accord is a favorite midsize sedan, but the new Hyundai Sonata wants a piece of it. Reviews Editor Emme Hall details both to see which car is best.
Roadshow's favorite small cars
We got picks, and we want you to hear about them. While so many buyers opt for big utility vehicles these days, there are some really great small cars on sale today. Cole goes over our favorite small cars on sale today.
The best wheels and pedal setups for iRacing
We miss real motorsport, but sim racing definitely helps. Stevens goes through the best wheels and pedal setups for the top tier of sim racing, iRacing.
