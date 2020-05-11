Toyota will grow its hybrid vehicle family by two next week

The Prius may have kicked off the hybrid car segment at Toyota, but the number of them continues to grow. Next week, we'll see two more.

Toyota announced Monday plans to reveal two new hybrid models but didn't provide any additional details at this time. Looking at the current portfolio of hybridized cars could provide some clues, however. Today, Toyota sells hybrid versions of the Avalon, Camry, Corolla sedan, Highlander and RAV4. (The last of those has been a smashing success.) Aside from those, there's the standard Prius Hybrid and the Prius Prime plug-in hybrid. There's also a RAV4 Prime coming soon.

So, where could we see another Toyota hybrid model? Perhaps the Corolla hatchback could be in for some electrified love, or the C-HR. Both would provide hybrid options for those seeking out utility, which remains all the rage with car shoppers still. Both the Yaris and Yaris hatchback are highly unlikely, noting that they're Mazdas with different faces. Toyota's big SUVs also seem off the table, like the 4Runner.

If I were gambling, the C-HR and Corolla hatchback seem like safe bets. Plus, the C-HR Hybrid already exists in Europe. Or maybe Toyota has a big surprise coming, and it actually has a totally new vehicle to show.

The announcement of more hybrid comes hot on the heels of the Prius' 20th anniversary, which Toyota plans to celebrated with a 2020 edition model. It packs some new visual elements to celebrate the milestone.

But, as for the two new cars, Toyota's keeping quiet until it's ready to show them off. Stay tuned 'til next Monday.