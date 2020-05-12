The 2020 Nissan Frontier got a heart transplant

  • 2020 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X
The Nissan Frontier is an old man at this point in its life cycle. 

This truck's interior is outdated compared to what rival midsize pickups offer. 

The infotainment system and driver-assistance tech are laughable. 

Pro-4X is the off-road-focused trim of the Nissan Frontier and it should be quite capable out on the trail.

This truck is an honest, if antiquated, workhorse. 

For 2020, there's a brand-new powertrain under the Frontier's hood. 

It consists of a 3.8-liter V6 engine bolted to a nine-speed automatic transmission. 

This combo delivers 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque. 

The Frontier's bed is surprisingly versatile. 

For more photos of the 2020 Nissan Frontier, keep scrolling through this gallery.

