Fanatec's 2020 F1 wheel has buttons for days

Forged carbon at home? It's now a reality.

1 of 8
Fanatec

This is Fanatec's new ClubSport Steering Wheel F1 2020!

2 of 8
Fanatec

The big feature? Forged carbon fiber!

3 of 8
Fanatec

This exclusive composite was first brought to public awareness by Lamborghini, and it adds an exclusive look to this limited-edition wheel. 

4 of 8
Fanatec

The forged composites feature in the wheel's main body, plus the shift paddles. 

5 of 8
Fanatec

The grips are made of perforated leather. 

6 of 8
Fanatec

As you'd expect, a massive number of buttons and dials are on offer here to control everything a modern F1 car delivers. 

7 of 8
Fanatec

The quick-swap mount means it works with most of Fanatec's modern wheels.

8 of 8
Fanatec

You can even customize the button faces if you like.

