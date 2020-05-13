Fanatec's 2020 F1 wheel has buttons for days

Forged carbon at home? It's now a reality.
This is Fanatec's new ClubSport Steering Wheel F1 2020!
The big feature? Forged carbon fiber!
This exclusive composite was first brought to public awareness by Lamborghini, and it adds an exclusive look to this limited-edition wheel.
The forged composites feature in the wheel's main body, plus the shift paddles.
The grips are made of perforated leather.
As you'd expect, a massive number of buttons and dials are on offer here to control everything a modern F1 car delivers.
The quick-swap mount means it works with most of Fanatec's modern wheels.
You can even customize the button faces if you like.
