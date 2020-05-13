Tesla Model 3 owner locks carjacking suspect inside with app

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Connected vehicle technology 1, carjacking 0. In a wild form of 21st-century citizen's arrest, a Tesla Model 3 owner used the power of technology to keep a carjacker from taking off with his electric car and locked the would-be thief inside the EV until police arrived.

Police in Barstow, California said in a Facebook post Tuesday that the attempted carjacking took place on May 8 as the suspect opened the victim's door and ordered him out of the car, which the department referred to as a Tesla "T3." We assume this is a typo for "M3," a shortened version of Model 3, but have reached out to clarify with the police department.

As the events unfolded, the victim used his smartphone to shut down the car and lock the doors from the inside, which left the suspect trapped inside while police were dispatched to the scene. The department says officers made contact and placed the suspect under arrest.

Tesla owners can execute a number of commands from the company's mobile app, including the ability to start and turn off the car and lock the doors. It's not unique to Tesla, as numerous automakers offer similar functions via smartphone apps, but this Tesla owner certainly took advantage of the car's connected services.