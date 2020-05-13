2020 Honda Accord vs. 2020 Hyundai Sonata: Which midsize sedan is best?

Now playing: Watch this: 2020 Honda Accord vs. 2020 Hyundai Sonata: Battle of...

When it comes to the basic family sedan, the Honda Accord has long been one of the top sellers, packing in reliability and performance at an affordable price. However, the Hyundai Sonata just got a major re-working for this year, and is looking to take the sales crown from the competition.

There's a lot to like about both cars and it's tough to decide a winner here. Honda has more engine options, including a punchy 2.0-liter turbocharged powerplant, but both the Sonata and the Accord are fairly even when it comes to efficiency. The two are pretty evenly matched in size as well, but interior space is quite different. Taller drivers might want to test out the Sonata first.

2020 Honda Accord vs. 2020 Hyundai Sonata

2020 Honda Accord EX-L 2020 Honda Accord EX-L 2020 Hyundai Sonata SEL Plus Engine 1.5-liter turbo I4 2.0-liter turbo I4 1.6-liter turbo I4 Power 192 hp 252 hp 180 hp Torque 192 lb-ft 273 lb-ft 195 lb-ft Transmission CVT 10-speed automatic 8-speed automatic Fuel economy 30 / 38 / 33 mpg 23 / 34 / 27 mpg 27 / 36 / 31 mpg Price $30,450 (plus $955 dest.) $32,420 (plus $955 dest.) $27,650 (plus $955 dest.)

However, it's really the features that distinguish the Accord and the Sonata. The Accord gets the Honda Sensing suite of driver-assistance features and the Sonata gets Hyundai's equivalent, SmartSense, which is much more robust. Further, there are a lot of options available on the Sonata, like a digital gauge cluster and a highway driving assistant that combines adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist, which can't be had on the Accord.

Of course, you have to consider looks and price here, as well, and the Sonata walks away with both. It's striking design stands out in a crowd. Plus, comparing the Accord EX-L and Sonata SEL Plus, the Hyundai costs a few thousand dollars less than the Honda.

To see the full comparison, check out our video with all the specs.