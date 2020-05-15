2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo looks better with Lexan

  • 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo
This is the 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
It's the successor to the Ferrari 488 GTB, one of my favorite cars on the planet. 

What's new? Well, a revised, 3.9-liter V8 puts down a massive 710 horsepower. That's up 50 hp from before. 

The car breathes through revised air intakes, and overall styling is quite a bit different.

The main talking point is this slatted rear engine cover, which is made of Lexan. 

Giant carbon-ceramic bakes on every corner give it great stopping power. 

The interior is subtly changed, but it's all largely the same in here. 

Daytona-style seats are a spendy, but sporty option.

How spendy? Well this car, as configured, will set you back a whopping $360,796. 

Small price to pay for this view.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo.

