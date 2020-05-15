2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo looks better with Lexan

This is the 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo.
It's the successor to the Ferrari 488 GTB, one of my favorite cars on the planet.
What's new? Well, a revised, 3.9-liter V8 puts down a massive 710 horsepower. That's up 50 hp from before.
The car breathes through revised air intakes, and overall styling is quite a bit different.
The main talking point is this slatted rear engine cover, which is made of Lexan.
Giant carbon-ceramic bakes on every corner give it great stopping power.
The interior is subtly changed, but it's all largely the same in here.
Daytona-style seats are a spendy, but sporty option.
How spendy? Well this car, as configured, will set you back a whopping $360,796.
Small price to pay for this view.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo.