Genesis GV80 has nearly 10,000 reservations to its name so far

Enlarge Image Genesis

In just a matter of months, Genesis has recorded nearly 10,000 reservations for its first SUV, the GV80, and the luxury division is prepared to launch and deliver the vehicle on time this summer despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Genesis CEO Mark Del Rosso shared the statistic with Roadshow in a phone interview Monday as he emphasized that the brand's prepared to continue building momentum for the launch amid the coronavirus era. Del Rosso said both the GV80 and G80's summer launches are "100%" on track and that there are no foreseeable inventory issues.

"We're in perfect position from an inventory perspective," he said. "The reality is we're probably going to be one too few," hinting at higher-than-expected demand for the SUV. Del Rosso added that G80 reservations hover around 1,500 today after the sedan made a digital debut at the end of March.

Genesis showed the GV80 off in its final form back in January and broke down pricing this past March ahead of its summer debut. The luxury SUV will square off with rivals like the Cadillac XT6, Lincoln Aviator and BMW X5, but punch back with a price under $50,000 to start. Rear-wheel drive is standard, while the least expensive all-wheel drive trim climbs to $55,675 after a $1,025 destination charge. No matter which model, every GV80 will come with a 14.5-inch infotainment screen, leatherette upholstery with heating function (real leather is available) and a slew of active safety technology.

When asked how the company plans to maintain momentum, especially as it launches what Del Rosso called its "flagship" SUV, the CEO pointed to the ecosystem building out to meet customers on their own terms, especially as Genesis expands its Concierge program to include a personal shopper.

"We feel like we have quite an advantage in the automotive sector when it comes to excellence," Del Rosso said, citing the options Genesis provides for service and sales to help make luxury personal.