2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel reviewed, 2022 Acura MDX revealed and more: Roadshow's week in review

Greetings, Roadshow readers. We're here to take you on a look back on the week that was, in another episode of Roadshow's week in review. We drove some great cars and covered some big news, so read on below for all the good stuff that happened in the week ending Dec. 12.

Top reviews

Reviews Editor Andrew Krok slid behind the wheel of the 2021 Tahoe with the brand's new 3.0-liter inline-six Duramax diesel engine. Krok found the Tahoe's diesel engine is seriously impressive in the big SUV.

Click here to read our 2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel first drive review.

Honda Civic Type R TC racer hits the track at The Thermal Club See all photos +5 More

Managing Editor Steve Ewing drove something a little different this week: the Honda Civiv Type R TC. It's a Touring Car meant to tear up the track, but not as aggressively as the TCR version that also exists. It's not something everyone will buy, but Ewing believes it made going fast pretty easy.

Click here to read our 2020 Honda Civic Type R TC quick drive review.

Krok also drove the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 and believes it cements itself at the top of its class.

Click here to read our 2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: 2022 Acura MDX: The crossover becomes the flagship

2022 Acura MDX first look

Reviews Editor Emme Hall goes over the new MDX, which looks really great, especially inside. Watch her video above.