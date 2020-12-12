GMC Hummer EV Tesla Cybertruck vs. GMC Hummer EV 2021 Genesis GV80 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel reviewed, 2022 Acura MDX revealed and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look back at the best of the week ending Dec. 12.

The new MDX looks really good.

 Acura

Greetings, Roadshow readers. We're here to take you on a look back on the week that was, in another episode of Roadshow's week in review. We drove some great cars and covered some big news, so read on below for all the good stuff that happened in the week ending Dec. 12.

Top reviews

2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel packs impressive fuel economy

Reviews Editor Andrew Krok slid behind the wheel of the 2021 Tahoe with the brand's new 3.0-liter inline-six Duramax diesel engine. Krok found the Tahoe's diesel engine is seriously impressive in the big SUV.

Click here to read our 2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel first drive review.

Honda Civic Type R TC racer hits the track at The Thermal Club

Managing Editor Steve Ewing drove something a little different this week: the Honda Civiv Type R TC. It's a Touring Car meant to tear up the track, but not as aggressively as the TCR version that also exists. It's not something everyone will buy, but Ewing believes it made going fast pretty easy.

Click here to read our 2020 Honda Civic Type R TC quick drive review.

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 is a no-nonsense, high-caliber luxury car

Krok also drove the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 and believes it cements itself at the top of its class.

Click here to read our 2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 review.

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman T is a sports car delight

Top news

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor: An appetizer ahead of the Raptor

Top videos

2022 Acura MDX first look

Reviews Editor Emme Hall goes over the new MDX, which looks really great, especially inside. Watch her video above.