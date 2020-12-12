2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel reviewed, 2022 Acura MDX revealed and more: Roadshow's week in review

Greetings, Roadshow readers. We're here to take you on a look back on the week that was, in another episode of Roadshow's week in review. We drove some great cars and covered some big news, so read on below for all the good stuff that happened in the week ending Dec. 12.
Top reviews
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel packs impressive fuel economySee all photos
Reviews Editor Andrew Krok slid behind the wheel of the 2021 Tahoe with the brand's new 3.0-liter inline-six Duramax diesel engine. Krok found the Tahoe's diesel engine is seriously impressive in the big SUV.
Honda Civic Type R TC racer hits the track at The Thermal ClubSee all photos
Managing Editor Steve Ewing drove something a little different this week: the Honda Civiv Type R TC. It's a Touring Car meant to tear up the track, but not as aggressively as the TCR version that also exists. It's not something everyone will buy, but Ewing believes it made going fast pretty easy.
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 is a no-nonsense, high-caliber luxury carSee all photos
Krok also drove the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 and believes it cements itself at the top of its class.
2021 Porsche 718 Cayman T is a sports car delightSee all photos
Top news
- The 2022 Acura MDX is here: Acura's new flagship bowed this week, and yes, it's getting a Type S model.
- 2021 Nissan Armada hauls itself in: Nissan gave its big, hulking SUV a refresh inside and out.
- And the 2021 Nissan Kicks showed up, too: Revealed alongside the Armada, the much smaller Kicks boasts some much better style.
- Elon Musk moves out of California: The Tesla CEO said goodbye to Cali and hello to Texas.
- Super Cruise will soon grace the GMC Sierra: The Denali trim will pack GM's Level 2 highway-driving assistant, marking the first car outside of a Cadillac to receive the system.
- 2021 Polaris Slingshot nabs needed updates: Polaris dropped updates into its funky Slingshot and it also happens to cost less, too.
Top videos
2022 Acura MDX first look
Reviews Editor Emme Hall goes over the new MDX, which looks really great, especially inside. Watch her video above.