2021 Nissan Armada picks up big screen to match its big footprint

Enlarge Image Nissan

The Nissan Armada is a big, bulky boy, living atop Nissan's SUV lineup and offering a mix of luxury and capability. Being based on a somewhat old Nissan Patrol, the latest generation of Armada already looked a little tired when it debuted for the 2017 model year, but Nissan has swooped in for 2021 with a raft of updates that brings this brute into the 21st century.

Nissan on Tuesday unveiled the refreshed 2021 Armada. It looks more modern than ever, thanks to sharp new headlights with aggressive running lights and a neat semi-split design. Nissan's "V-Motion" grille also grew a bit for 2021 and there's a new wheel design to add that extra dash of freshness. Nissan's new logo also makes its first appearance here. Out back, there are new taillights that are connected by a chrome strip, in addition to a redesigned rear bumper.

If that's not enough flashiness for you, Nissan will expand its Midnight Edition trim to the Armada for the first time. Most of the chrome trim is gone from the exterior, replaced with black-painted bits. There's also a unique set of 20-inch alloy wheels and, inside, the Armada picks up a black headliner and trim.

For as great as the new Armada's face is, the interior gets even more love. Gone is the tired old center stack with its myriad buttons and CD player. In its place is a far more modern arrangement with easily accessible USB ports and a simplified climate control array. The real star of the show is the new standard screen, which measures 12.3 inches across and packs a 1920 x 720 resolution, a vast improvement over the outgoing screen's 800 x 480 layout. Eight-passenger seating is standard, with captain's chairs available for the second row, and the top-tier Platinum trim picks up some high-quality quilted leather.

There is so much standard tech in the 2021 Armada. That 12.3-inch touchscreen packs the automaker's NissanConnect connected-car services, in addition to a Wi-Fi hotspot and four USB ports (one USB-A and one USB-C for each of the first two rows). Wireless Apple CarPlay is also standard, and while it is also standard, Android Auto remains a wired-only affair. If that's not enough, buyers can opt for additions like a surround-view camera system, rear-seat entertainment, wireless phone charging and a rearview mirror that can display the backup camera's feed.

Enlarge Image Nissan

The 2021 Armada has some solid capability, too. The sole powertrain on offer is a 5.6-liter naturally-aspirated V8 putting out 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque, which makes its way to all four wheels through a seven-speed automatic transmission. All that power gives the Armada a best-in-class standard towing figure of 8,500 pounds and the act of pulling itself should be easier thanks to a new trailer brake controller.

The 2021 Nissan Armada goes on sale in January, and pricing should be announced closer to its on-sale date.