2022 Acura MDX gets a major glow-up

Acura debuted its new flagship vehicle on Tuesday, the 2022 MDX SUV. With modern styling, lots of technology, an upgraded powertrain and even a hotter Type S variant, Acura says the new MDX sets the tone for the brand moving forward.

The MDX might not have the same brand cache as an Audi Q7 or BMW X5, yet it's just as stylish. The production model is essentially the same as the prototype that impressed us back in October, with the longer, lower, wider proportions, highlighted by a lengthened dash-to-axle ratio. The hood is longer, the standard 19-inch wheels are pushed out toward the corners and there are some serious creases along the doors that highlight the SUV's silhouette. Add in the slim LED headlights and multifaceted grille and you've got a far more sophisticated MDX than in years past.

2022 Acura MDX vs. 2020 Acura MDX

2022 Acura MDX 2020 Acura MDX Engine 3.5-liter V6 3.5-liter V6 Power 290 hp 290 hp Torque 267 lb-ft 267 lb-ft Transmission 10-speed auto 9-speed auto Fuel economy (city / hwy) 19 / 26 mpg 20 / 27 mpg Length 198.4 in 196.2 in Wheelbase 113.8 in 111.0 in Width 78.7 in 77.7 in Height 67.1 in 67.4 in Cargo capacity (max) 71.4 cu-ft 68.4 cu-ft Base price $47,925 $45,525

A much more luxurious interior

Upscale as the exterior is, it's inside where Acura's made the biggest improvement. Buyers can choose from brushed aluminum or open-pore wood trim and the whole cabin is awash in premium materials. Rich red leather is available across all three rows of seats, and there are 27 different LED ambient light schemes, named after different roads or race tracks from around the world.

The MDX comes standard with a three-across bench in the second row, but the middle section can fold down to function as a large armrest with cup holders. Buyers can also remove this section completely, if you want the feeling of captain's chairs.

Thanks to its slightly larger footprint, the MDX has more cargo space than before. There's 16.3 cubic feet of space behind the third row of seats, as well as a bit more under the cargo floor. Fold the third row down and you'll get 39.1 cubes, increasing to 71.4 with the second row folded. This puts the 2022 Acura MDX right between the Audi Q7 and BMW X5 in terms of cargo-hauling abilities.

Up front, the MDX is the first Acura to get a new, reconfigurable, 12.3-inch gauge cluster. Add in the optional 10.5-inch head-up display and drivers should never want for information while behind the wheel.

The MDX's old, two-screen infotainment system is gone, replaced by a 12.3-inch screen atop the dashboard -- just like what you'll find in the new Acura TLX. This tech is controlled by Acura's True Touchpad interface, which isn't one of our favorite bits of tech, but at least it's leaps ahead of what competitors (cough, Lexus, cough) offer. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, with Amazon Alexa onboard to run smart home and online searches. A wireless charging pad is standard and there are a smattering of USB-A and USB-C ports throughout the cabin.

Every 2022 MDX gets the AcuraWatch suite of driving aids, including blind-spot monitoring, forward-collision warning and lane-departure warning. A new hands-on traffic jam assist combines low-speed adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist to help drivers out when their commute gets congested and a new available radar-based, low-speed braking system can recognize solid objects at low speeds and hit the brakes if need be.

V6 standard, Type S on the way

Under the hood is Acura's tried-and-true 3.5-liter V6, offering up 290 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. The old nine-speed automatic transmission is replaced by a new 10-speed unit with paddle shifters and the transmission is smart enough that it can actually drop four gears at once when acceleration is demanded.

If you're looking for more power, check out the 2022 MDX Type S, with its 3.0-liter turbo engine. This SUV should offer roughly 355 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque, along with the company's Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive.

Speaking of which, SH-AWD is optional on the rest of the MDX range. This fourth-generation, rear-biased, torque-vectoring system can send 40% more power to the rear than before, for a total of 70%, and it can shuffle that torque 30% quicker, too. At the rear axle, the SH-AWD system can send 100% of the power to either the left or right wheel as needed.

2022 Acura MDX fuel economy and price

With all-wheel drive, the 2022 MDX is EPA-rated to return 19 miles per gallon in the city, 25 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined. Stick with front-wheel drive and you'll do a little better, with 19 mpg city, 26 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined. That puts the MDX right in line with the Genesis GV80 2.5T and Lexus RX 350.

The 2022 MDX will start at $47,925, including $1,025 for destination. That's a slight increase from last year, but keeps the MDX priced in line with the GV80 and RX 350, and still undercuts Acura's German competitors. The SH-AWD system is available on the lower trims for an additional $2,000 but comes standard on the top two models. The top-of-the-line MDX with the Advance package comes to $61,675 including destination, which makes it pretty competitively priced. Type S pricing will be revealed sometime next year.

Considering the big improvements it's made across the board, the 2022 Acura MDX is an even more aggressive competitor in the extremely popular three-row luxury space. Look for it to arrive at dealers on Feb. 2, 2021, with Type S models following in the summer.