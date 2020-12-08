Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 is a no-nonsense, high-caliber luxury car

If you want a traditional luxury-car experience, and a brilliant one at that, look no further than Mercedes' redesigned E-Class.

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450
1 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

In a segment where stalwarts have waged war on one another for decades, with very few interlopers genuinely working their way into the mix, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class has pulled off an impressive feat

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450
2 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

In what amounts to a strong mid-cycle refresh, the latest E-Class picks up a number of tricks that makes it the best midsize luxury sedan by a country mile. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450
3 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The 2021 E450 starts at $63,050 including destination, with my well-equipped tester ringing in at a hefty $76,140.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450
4 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

It's competitive with the two other segment stalwarts, the Audi A6 and BMW 5 Series, but the Merc does the best job of prioritizing driving opulence.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450
5 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

However, there's a new competitor from farther east: the Genesis G80.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450
6 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

This redesigned Korean luxury sedan is damn impressive, giving Mercedes a run for its money in outright plushness and breadth of available technology.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450
7 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

While the Genesis lacks the cachet of the three usual players, it deserves a serious look from anyone who wants a capital-L luxury experience.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450
8 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

But even with its newfound (and closest) rival, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is handily the king of its segment. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450
9 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

With the best tech the automaker has to offer, a car that was already mighty luxurious has grown even more so, giving its occupants a top-tier ride that offers serenity separated from the mad world outside.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450
10 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E450.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450
11 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450
12 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450
13 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450
14 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450
15 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450
16 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450
17 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450
18 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450
19 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450
20 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450
21 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450
22 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450
23 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450
24 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450
25 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450
26 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450
27 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450
28 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450
29 of 29
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Kia Telluride: All-around excellence

2021 Kia Telluride: All-around excellence

48 Photos
2021 Nissan Armada revels in its bigness

2021 Nissan Armada revels in its bigness

45 Photos
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 is a no-nonsense, high-caliber luxury car

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 is a no-nonsense, high-caliber luxury car

29 Photos
Acura MDX Prototype is a preview of luxury to come

Acura MDX Prototype is a preview of luxury to come

34 Photos
The Mitsuoka Buddy is really, really weird

The Mitsuoka Buddy is really, really weird

7 Photos
The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is big and bold

The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is big and bold

53 Photos
2022 Acura MDX gets more style, more tech

2022 Acura MDX gets more style, more tech

22 Photos