2021 Ford F-150 Tremor: An appetizer ahead of the Raptor

No Raptor yet, but the Tremor will strut its stuff in the dirt all day.

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor
Ford

Nope, it's not a Raptor. It's a Tremor!

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor
Ford

The 2021 F-150 Tremor debuted Tuesday with lots of off-road upgrades that make it kind of a Raptor-lite.

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor
Ford

It's a truck good for every day doings, too.

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor
Ford

Inside is pretty standard, but Active Orange highlights mark the difference.

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor
Ford

Wheeeee.

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor
Ford

33-inch all-terrain tires wrap 18-inch wheels.

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor
Ford

Recovery hooks? Check.

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor
Ford

The fixed side-steps are meant to recall the Raptor.

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor
Ford

Overall, it's a good looking truck.

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor
Ford

Keep scrolling to see more of the F-150 Tremor!

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor
Ford
2021 Ford F-150 Tremor
Ford
2021 Ford F-150 Tremor
Ford
2021 Ford F-150 Tremor
Ford
2021 Ford F-150 Tremor
Ford
2021 Ford F-150 Tremor
Ford
2021 Ford F-150 Tremor
Ford
2021 Ford F-150 Tremor
Ford
2021 Ford F-150 Tremor
Ford
2021 Ford F-150 Tremor
Ford
