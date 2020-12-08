2021 Ford F-150 Tremor: An appetizer ahead of the Raptor

No Raptor yet, but the Tremor will strut its stuff in the dirt all day.
Nope, it's not a Raptor. It's a Tremor!
The 2021 F-150 Tremor debuted Tuesday with lots of off-road upgrades that make it kind of a Raptor-lite.
It's a truck good for every day doings, too.
Inside is pretty standard, but Active Orange highlights mark the difference.
Wheeeee.
33-inch all-terrain tires wrap 18-inch wheels.
Recovery hooks? Check.
The fixed side-steps are meant to recall the Raptor.
Overall, it's a good looking truck.
