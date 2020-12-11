Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel packs impressive fuel economy

It's a wonder what a 3.0-liter diesel engine will do for a large SUV's range.

2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel
1 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

GM's body-on-frame SUVs have always been big, but the 2021 Chevy Tahoe is huge

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel
2 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

As this three-row hauler grows by liberal portions in its latest generation, there's always the concern that bigger equates to thirstier.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel
3 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Since electrification is currently nonexistent in this segment, that really leaves one option to help mitigate the Tahoe's newfound heft: a diesel engine. And it works.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel
4 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Resting under the hood is a 3.0-liter Duramax inline-six turbocharged diesel engine.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel
5 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

With 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, it's not going to win any exhaust-pipe-waving contests against competitors' engines, like the twin-turbo gas V6 in the Ford Expedition (375 hp, 470 lb.-ft.), but that's not the point.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel
6 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Chevy plopped the Duramax into the Tahoe to maintain the SUV's capability while giving the rig a big ol' fuel economy boost.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel
7 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The Chevy Tahoe is one of just a few body-on-frame SUVs remaining, and two of its similarly structured competitors, the Nissan Armada and Toyota Sequoia, feel older and less well-equipped than GM's offering.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel
8 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

 The Ford Expedition comes close, but it doesn't have a diesel and it's a little less polished than the Tahoe. 

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel
9 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

It's impressive just how much better the 2021 Chevy Tahoe is than before, and the addition of an inexpensive diesel engine offers buyers the chance to mitigate the thirst of a large SUV while retaining capability without sacrificing any of its newfound refinement.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel
10 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel
11 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel
12 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel
13 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel
14 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel
15 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel
16 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel
17 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel
18 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel
19 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel
20 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel
21 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel
22 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel
23 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel
24 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel
25 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel
26 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel
27 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel
28 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel
29 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel
30 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel packs impressive fuel economy

2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel packs impressive fuel economy

30 Photos
2021 Porsche 718 Cayman T is a sports car delight

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman T is a sports car delight

73 Photos
2021 Nissan Armada revels in its bigness

2021 Nissan Armada revels in its bigness

45 Photos
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 is a no-nonsense, high-caliber luxury car

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 is a no-nonsense, high-caliber luxury car

29 Photos
2021 Kia Telluride: All-around excellence

2021 Kia Telluride: All-around excellence

48 Photos
2021 Polaris Slingshot adds refinement but keeps it outrageous

2021 Polaris Slingshot adds refinement but keeps it outrageous

48 Photos
2022 Acura MDX gets more style, more tech

2022 Acura MDX gets more style, more tech

22 Photos