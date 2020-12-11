With 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, it's not going to win any exhaust-pipe-waving contests against competitors' engines, like the twin-turbo gas V6 in the Ford Expedition (375 hp, 470 lb.-ft.), but that's not the point.
The Chevy Tahoe is one of just a few body-on-frame SUVs remaining, and two of its similarly structured competitors, the Nissan Armada and Toyota Sequoia, feel older and less well-equipped than GM's offering.
It's impressive just how much better the 2021 Chevy Tahoe is than before, and the addition of an inexpensive diesel engine offers buyers the chance to mitigate the thirst of a large SUV while retaining capability without sacrificing any of its newfound refinement.
Discuss: 2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel packs impressive fuel economy
