We get a few hot laps in Honda's track-ready racer.
Here's Honda's Civic Type R TC race car. The TC stands for Touring Car.
Based on the road-legal Civic Type R, this one has a host of aero and chassis improvements.
The TC race car is about 300 pounds lighter than a stock Civic Type R.
The 2.0-liter turbo engine is unchanged from the production Civic, producing 306 horsepower.
Unlike the Type R TCR race car, which uses a sequential transmission, this one has a six-speed manual.
It'll cost you roughly $90,000 to get in one of these.
And if you want to field one in a motorsports event, you'll need even more money for the full crew setup.
This car is a tremendous amount of fun.
Discuss: Honda Civic Type R TC racer hits the track at The Thermal Club
