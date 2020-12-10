Honda Civic Type R TC racer hits the track at The Thermal Club

We get a few hot laps in Honda's track-ready racer.

Honda Civic Type R TC
Honda

Here's Honda's Civic Type R TC race car. The TC stands for Touring Car.

Honda Civic Type R TC
Honda

Based on the road-legal Civic Type R, this one has a host of aero and chassis improvements. 

Honda Civic Type R TC
Honda

The TC race car is about 300 pounds lighter than a stock Civic Type R.

Honda Civic Type R TC
Honda

The 2.0-liter turbo engine is unchanged from the production Civic, producing 306 horsepower. 

Honda Civic Type R TC
Honda

Unlike the Type R TCR race car, which uses a sequential transmission, this one has a six-speed manual.

Honda Civic Type R TC
Honda

It'll cost you roughly $90,000 to get in one of these.

Honda Civic Type R TC
Honda

And if you want to field one in a motorsports event, you'll need even more money for the full crew setup.

Honda Civic Type R TC
Honda

This car is a tremendous amount of fun.

