Super Cruise is coming to the GMC Sierra 1500 Denali

GM's Super Cruise driving aid is one of the most revolutionary bits of automotive tech to come out in the last decade. It's basically the only system available today that enables true hands-free motoring. When certain conditions are met, like being on an appropriate section of highway and if you're paying attention, it can steer, accelerate and stop the vehicle all on its own, things that can help make long-slog trips much more enjoyable.

Initially only available on the Cadillac CT6 sedan, the Detroit-based automaker has been working to spread this technology around, to get it in more and more of its vehicles. On Wednesday, the company announced the GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck will be available with an enhanced version of the technology, though there's no word on whether it will also be available on heavy-duty versions of this rig. Predictably, it will be offered on the range-topping Denali model starting late in the 2022 model year.

Taking this system a step further, it will also come with trailering capability for added versatility. Super Cruise is operable on more than 200,000 miles of roadway in the US and Canada. All this capability is enabled by things like a driver-attention monitor, precision map data and a phalanx of sensors and software.

It's somewhat unusual GMC decided to introduce this driver aid on the Sierra instead its Yukon Denali SUV, the brand's flagship model, though there's a good reason for this -- it was a program-timing issue. Bringing Super Cruise to a vehicle takes loads of engineering work and they were just able to get it done on the truck first.

Pricing for this feature has not been announced yet, but you can bet it will cost a pretty penny since it's launching on the highfalutin Denali version of the GMC Sierra 1500. Beyond this, Super Cruise is also coming to a range of other GM vehicles in the not-too-distant future, from the redesigned Cadillac Escalade to the Chevrolet Bolt EUV all-electric crossover. The automaker is gunning to offer it in a whopping 22 different nameplates by the year 2023.