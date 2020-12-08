2022 Acura MDX Type S: Power, features, specs and everything we know

Enlarge Image Acura

We're excited to see the 2022 Acura MDX return with what looks like a mighty swell combination of luxury, performance and looks, but let's not kid ourselves: We want the MDX Type S. There's good news then because the Japanese luxury brand will indeed build such a performance crossover.

Twin-turbo V6 power

Unsurprisingly, the 2022 MDX Type S will share an engine with the TLX Type S. Translation: a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 sits under the SUV's hood. Acura estimates it'll make the same 355 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque at that. A 10-speed automatic handles shifts here -- just like the TLX Type S -- and said transmission funnels power to all four wheels. Or, in Acura speak, that's Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive.

Racier looks outside

I'll be pretty blunt: The MDX Type S looks downright gorgeous in this yellow color. It's the only photo Acura shared of the exterior, but man, it looks really great. If you're not into performance SUVs, the same yellow will be available with the TLX Type S, too. Anyway, we can only see the rear of the SUV, but it has all the right looks to convey the fact this isn't a regular MDX. Quad exhaust outlets sit at the corners of the bumper and a modest rear splitter sits beneath finished in what looks like gloss black. Other gloss black elements touch the rear bumper and side trim. Acura fits a set of 21-inch wheels standard wrapped in 275-series tires, which should help the SUV handle whatever twisties the driver tosses as it.

Relaxing gear and technology inside

Enlarge Image Acura

The 2022 MDX's cockpit is a massive step forward over the outgoing SUV, and the Type S benefits from all the same material and design choices as the standard model. A couple of features do couple with the raciest of all MDX trims, though. Acura includes nine-way massaging front seats to keep you cool as a cucumber while corner carving. Also standard is a new Signature Edition ELS Studio 3D premium audio system. It boasts 25 speaks at 1,000 watts worth of power, so when you want to give the twin-turbo V6 noises a rest, you can turn up what should be a boss stereo system.

Availability, price and more

Acura said it will have plenty more to share about the MDX Type S in the months to come and we have a little while longer before it hits the road. The first SUVs should touch down at dealers in summer of 2021. Look for prices to land at least in the upper $50,000 range, judging by the rest of the MDX family's costs.