2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid, Ford Escape and more: Roadshow's week in review

Top reviews
2020 Ford Escape
Ford's compact SUV is back, and it's redesigned from the ground up. The 2020 Escape offers efficient powertrains, lots of cabin tech and even a new hybrid variant. Reviews editor Jon Wong explains why this one should soon be at the top of your shopping list.
Click here to read our 2020 Ford Escape first drive.
2020 McLaren GT
Supercar maker McLaren knows how to build a great-driving car. But what about one you'd want to drive over the long haul? That's the mission of this new GT, and as executive producer Drew Stearne finds out, this car is very much the McLaren of grand tourers.
Click here to read our 2020 McLaren GT first drive.
2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance Package
Power isn't everything -- at least, that's the message from reviews editor Emme Hall. The 2020 Ford Mustang adds a High Performance Package to its EcoBoost trim, and this might just be the Mustang to get if you value handling over outright speed.
Click here to read our 2020 Ford Mustang first drive.
Top news
- Ford's "Mustang-inspired" SUV has impressive range: 300 miles? We'll believe it when we see it.
- 2020 Honda Accord: Honda's stalwart sedan gets a mild price increase for the new model year.
- Tesla Model S "Plaid" mode: Here's everything we know about the so-called 'Plaid' version of Tesla's Model S.
- All the EVs on sale today: We recap every new electric vehicle you can buy for the 2020 model year, and how far each one will go on a single charge.
- Honda's hybrid CR-V: The easy-to-like Honda CR-V gets a new gasoline-electric option for 2020. Don't forget to check out how it stacks up against its rivals, too.
- Amazon's Rivian order: A whole lot of electric vans are heading Amazon's way.
Top videos
2019 Audi A6 review
Audi's new A6 sedan is a tech powerhouse that's great to drive and easy on the eyes. Let reviews editor Antuan Goodwin go over the finer points in this in-depth video.
2019 Mercedes-AMG E63 sedan review
Antuan also takes a look at the high-performance Mercedes-AMG E63 sedan -- a modern "Q-car" if there ever was one. See what he means by that phrase in the video above.
2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid officially debuts
Honda's updated CR-V now uses hybrid power. Associate editor Andrew Krok takes us through the finer details, live from the crossover's debut in Detroit this week.
