2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid, Ford Escape and more: Roadshow's week in review

Happy Saturday, Roadshow readers -- it's time for our weekly recap. This week featured a number of important reviews, like the 2020 Ford Escape and 2020 McLaren GT, and included the debut of the long-awaited 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid.

Here's a recap of our most important stories from Sept. 15 to 21.

Top reviews

2020 Ford Escape

Ford's compact SUV is back, and it's redesigned from the ground up. The 2020 Escape offers efficient powertrains, lots of cabin tech and even a new hybrid variant. Reviews editor Jon Wong explains why this one should soon be at the top of your shopping list.

Click here to read our 2020 Ford Escape first drive.

2020 McLaren GT

Supercar maker McLaren knows how to build a great-driving car. But what about one you'd want to drive over the long haul? That's the mission of this new GT, and as executive producer Drew Stearne finds out, this car is very much the McLaren of grand tourers.

Click here to read our 2020 McLaren GT first drive.

2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance Package

Power isn't everything -- at least, that's the message from reviews editor Emme Hall. The 2020 Ford Mustang adds a High Performance Package to its EcoBoost trim, and this might just be the Mustang to get if you value handling over outright speed.

Click here to read our 2020 Ford Mustang first drive.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: 2019 Audi A6: A sharp-dressed sedan

2019 Audi A6 review

Audi's new A6 sedan is a tech powerhouse that's great to drive and easy on the eyes. Let reviews editor Antuan Goodwin go over the finer points in this in-depth video.

Now playing: Watch this: 2019 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Sedan: A true Q car

2019 Mercedes-AMG E63 sedan review

Antuan also takes a look at the high-performance Mercedes-AMG E63 sedan -- a modern "Q-car" if there ever was one. See what he means by that phrase in the video above.

Now playing: Watch this: 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid makes its US debut

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid officially debuts

Honda's updated CR-V now uses hybrid power. Associate editor Andrew Krok takes us through the finer details, live from the crossover's debut in Detroit this week.