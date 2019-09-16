2020 Honda Accord receives price hikes across the board

Enlarge Image Honda

The 2020 Honda Accord has begun shipping out to dealerships across the US, but with the new model year, buyers will face slightly higher prices for most trims. Those looking at the range-topping Touring model will be met with a far more significant price hike, however.

Honda said on Monday the 2020 Accord will start at $24,800 (including a $930 destination charge) for the base LX trim. Buyers will find a 1.5-liter turbo-4 engine under the hood with 192 horsepower and an identical amount of torque paired with a CVT or six-speed manual transmission. All Accords are front-wheel drive only.

The entry-level Accord is now $150 more than the 2019 model, but there's no new equipment to make the case for a 2020 model over a 2019 model likely looking for a home at a dealer right now. Honda Sensing, the company's suite of active safety features, remains standard, as does Bluetooth connectivity.

Climbing into the Accord Sport trims, buyers will face a $350 price increase. For 2020, the Accord Sport will still be offered with either the 1.5-liter turbo-4 or a 2.0-liter turbo-4. The latter, more powerful engine makes 252 hp and 273 pound-feet of torque and comes paired to a 10-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmission. Sport models unlock nicer wheels and more connectivity -- every Accord from the Sport trim and up gets an 8-inch touchscreen unit complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

As for the hybrid trims, Honda said it will announce those prices separately in the near future.

The middle-of-the-road Accords in EX and EX-L trimmings also see $150 price increases. At the top of the range, the 2020 Accord Touring will set buyers back significantly more. This time around, Honda will charge $1,110 more for the more luxurious Accord offered. To be fair, the Touring trim is utterly loaded with premium features, including a head-up display, wireless phone charging, leather seats and more. It also comes exclusively with the 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine.

Yet, without any significant changes, it may be best to try and swing a deal on remaining 2019 models. Honda has also dialed back Accord and Civic production amid slowing demand, which make make the sedan even more ripe for a deal.