2019 Audi A6: Low-key, high-tech

Audi's A6 sedan enters its sixth-generation with an understated design.
The 2019 model also changes its naming convention. The 3.0T is now the 55 TFSI; 2.0T models are now called 45 TFSI.
The A6's dimensions are similar to those of the A7 liftback, but with a slightly shorter overall length and narrower track.
The 3.0-liter six-cylinder is now turbocharged, rather than supercharged, and features a 48-volt mild hybrid system.
It makes 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, which it puts through a seven-speed dual clutch gearbox.
Quattro all-wheel drive is standard for both 2.0-liter and 3.0-liter configurations.
The A6's handling has been tuned for a light touch with and emphasis on comfort.
When approaching the sedan, the headlamps and tail lights spring to light with an animated illumination dance, like a high-tech German Knight Rider.
